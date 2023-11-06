Rookie Watch: Bedard, Cooley among best in Central Division

Connor Bedard, F, Chicago Blackhawks: The right-shot center and No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, has come as advertised. The 18-year-old (5-foot-10, 185 pounds) has scored five goals, which is tied with Minnesota Wild forward Marco Rossi for the lead among Central Division rookies. He also has seven points, 34 shots on goal and is first among rookie forwards in average ice time (19:27) in 11 games. Bedard (18 years, 110 days) had a three-game goal streak from Oct. 27-Nov. 4, becoming the youngest player in Blackhawks history with such a run. He is the fifth Blackhawks player in nearly 80 years to score five goals through his first 10 games, joining Andrew Shaw (five in 2011-12), Jonathan Toews (five in 2007-08), Igor Radulov (five from 2002-03 to 2003-04) and Dimitri Nabokov (five in 1997-98).

One of many areas Bedard excelled in with Regina of the Western Hockey League in the previous three seasons (134 goals, 271 points, in 134 games) was his sixth sense to locate the best position on the ice to unleash his incredible shot against the opposing goalie. He's finding that location in the NHL with nine of his shots coming within the high-danger area, and 16 from mid-range, per NHL Edge ().

"He learns from every shift, and I think we're just going to be blown away by what we're seeing 20 games in ... certainly by midway point of the season and beyond," said David Gregory of NHL Central Scouting. "He's going to be able to do, I think, what he did as a junior player just because he has such elite skill. He's adjusting. He's getting all these shots off and he's going to be just fine."