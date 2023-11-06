Devils utilizing ‘next-man-up mentality’ during Jack Hughes’ absence

CHICAGO -- For the New Jersey Devils, the news on Jack Hughes’ injury status was better than expected, but it’s still not great.

Their star forward is out week to week with an upper-body injury sustained when he crashed shoulder first into the boards in a 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Friday. Now the Devils have to readjust and try to maintain the momentum they’ve had early this season, but they’re confident they can do that.

“We know we talked about it before, it’s that next-man-up mentality,” New Jersey forward Curtis Lazar said after their 4-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday. “To see guys contributing and doing what they can to make a difference, it’s big.”

That next-man-up mentality is a common theme whenever someone is injured, and the Devils (7-3-1) had to make it their mantra even before they lost Hughes.

Center and captain Nico Hischier has missed the past four games with an upper-body injury he sustained after taking a hit to the head by Buffalo Sabres defenseman Connor Clifton in a 5-4 win on Oct. 27. Forward Tomas Nosekghes’ absence is the biggest one yet, and making up for his loss will require more than one player pulling the weight. The 22-year-old has 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 10 games, tied for the NHL lead with Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson (six goals, 14 assists in 11 games).