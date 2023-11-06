Latest News

Devils utilizing ‘next-man-up mentality’ during Jack Hughes’ absence

Forward out week to week after sustaining upper-body injury against Blues on Friday

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

CHICAGO -- For the New Jersey Devils, the news on Jack Hughes’ injury status was better than expected, but it’s still not great.

Their star forward is out week to week with an upper-body injury sustained when he crashed shoulder first into the boards in a 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Friday. Now the Devils have to readjust and try to maintain the momentum they’ve had early this season, but they’re confident they can do that.

“We know we talked about it before, it’s that next-man-up mentality,” New Jersey forward Curtis Lazar said after their 4-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday. “To see guys contributing and doing what they can to make a difference, it’s big.”

That next-man-up mentality is a common theme whenever someone is injured, and the Devils (7-3-1) had to make it their mantra even before they lost Hughes.

Center and captain Nico Hischier has missed the past four games with an upper-body injury he sustained after taking a hit to the head by Buffalo Sabres defenseman Connor Clifton in a 5-4 win on Oct. 27. Forward Tomas Nosekghes’ absence is the biggest one yet, and making up for his loss will require more than one player pulling the weight. The 22-year-old has 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 10 games, tied for the NHL lead with Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson (six goals, 14 assists in 11 games).

Hughes has three power-play goals, tied for second on the team with forward Tyler Toffoli and defenseman Dougie Hamilton. He’s averaging 20:01 of ice time per game, third on the Devils behind Hamilton and defenseman John Marino.

New Jersey, however, got a good sampling of everyone pitching in against the Blackhawks. Prior to the game, coach Lindy Ruff singled out several players, including Dawson Mercer as an option to play center and Michael McLeod’s recent solid play. Both scored on Sunday.

Mercer, who has been center on the second and third line as well as left and right wing on various lines for the Devils this season, took over Hughes’ spot centering the top line and scored his first goal of the season in the first period, as part of the Devils’ second power-play unit.

“Both of them (Hughes and Hischier), they’re amazing players for us,” Mercer said. “They control the game so well and when the puck is on their stick, good things happen. They’re key players for us, so it was good for us to step up here and get those wins, but obviously it'll be nice to get them back in the lineup here when they can.”

Max Willman, recalled Saturday from Utica, the Devils’ American Hockey League affiliate, scored his first NHL goal since the 2021-22 season, when he played 41 games with the Philadelphia Flyers.

“You hate seeing injuries and guys go down, but for me, I’m trying to just take that opportunity and run with it,” Willman said. “So, I think it just goes back to just having that confidence in myself to get back to this level and try and stick here.”

The Devils have big shoes to fill, especially now with Hughes out. They know they’ll have to grind out games, get contributions from everyone and try to collect as many points as possible while the injured parties are out and they’re ready to do just that.

“Obviously, those are big pieces, but you can see the way we generate offense is just simple hockey,” Lazar said. “We’re competing on pucks, winning those battles and getting in those dirty areas, and that’s what we’re going to need.

“The results are going to take care of themselves as long as we work, but it’s a great challenge for ourselves, the adversity with the names we have out of our lineup. Good to see us respond and guys rise to the challenge.”

