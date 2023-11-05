Devils at Blackhawks

DEVILS (6-3-1) at BLACKHAWKS (4-6-0)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, NBCSCH, SN, TVAS

Devils projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Michael McLeod -- Timo Meier

Ondrej Palat -- Erik Haula -- Jesper Bratt

Dawson Mercer -- Chris Tierney -- Curtis Lazar

Alexander Holtz -- Max Willman -- Nathan Bastian

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Kevin Bahl -- John Marino

Brendan Smith -- Luke Hughes

Vitek Vanecek

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Cal Foote

Injured: Jack Hughes (shoulder), Nico Hischier (upper body), Tomas Nosek (lower body), Colin Miller (lower body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev

Lukas Reichel -- Andreas Athanasiou -- Taylor Raddysh

Taylor Hall -- Jason Dickinson -- Tyler Johnson

Ryan Donato -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Corey Perry

Kevin Korchinski -- Seth Jones

Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy

Jarred Tinordi -- Wyatt Kaiser

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Boris Katchouk, Nikita Zaitsev, Reese Johnson

Injured: Alex Vlasic (concussion protocol), Colin Blackwell (groin), Samuel Savoie (femur), Luke Philp (Achilles)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Jack Hughes is unlikely to play after the forward crashed into the boards during the first period of the Devils’ 4-1 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Friday. … Willman was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Vlasic may return after being in concussion protocol. The defenseman was injured in a 4-3 overtime victory at the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 27. … Soderblom could start after Mrazek made 38 saves in a 5-2 win against the Florida Panthers on Saturday.