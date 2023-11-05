Devils at Blackhawks

DEVILS (6-3-1) at BLACKHAWKS (4-6-0)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, NBCSCH, SN, TVAS
Devils projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli -- Michael McLeod -- Timo Meier
Ondrej Palat -- Erik Haula -- Jesper Bratt
Dawson Mercer -- Chris Tierney -- Curtis Lazar
Alexander Holtz -- Max Willman -- Nathan Bastian
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Kevin Bahl -- John Marino
Brendan Smith -- Luke Hughes
Vitek Vanecek
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Cal Foote
Injured: Jack Hughes (shoulder), Nico Hischier (upper body), Tomas Nosek (lower body), Colin Miller (lower body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev
Lukas Reichel -- Andreas Athanasiou -- Taylor Raddysh
Taylor Hall -- Jason Dickinson -- Tyler Johnson
Ryan Donato -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Corey Perry
Kevin Korchinski -- Seth Jones
Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy
Jarred Tinordi -- Wyatt Kaiser
Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Boris Katchouk, Nikita Zaitsev, Reese Johnson
Injured: Alex Vlasic (concussion protocol), Colin Blackwell (groin), Samuel Savoie (femur), Luke Philp (Achilles)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Jack Hughes is unlikely to play after the forward crashed into the boards during the first period of the Devils’ 4-1 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Friday. … Willman was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Vlasic may return after being in concussion protocol. The defenseman was injured in a 4-3 overtime victory at the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 27. … Soderblom could start after Mrazek made 38 saves in a 5-2 win against the Florida Panthers on Saturday.