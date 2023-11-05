Latest News

Barzal fined $5,000 for actions in Islanders game

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

On Tap: Vegas tries for point in 13th straight game

McDavid says Oilers struggles 'all over the rink'

Connor Bedard thriving as rookie against top Draft picks with Chicago

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Most memorable moment in 1st month of season debated

Zizing ‘Em Up: Treliving faces former Flames team

Flames defeat Kraken, end losing streak at 6

Penguins score 10 in Karlsson return to San Jose

Wild edge Rangers in shootout to end skid at 4

Golden Knights blank Avalanche, point streak at 12

Canucks shut out Stars, extend point streak to 7

Bedard scores in 3rd straight game, Blackhawks defeat Panthers

Talbot stops 24, Kings shut out Flyers to remain undefeated on road

Rusanowsky found niche in radio, led to Hall of Fame

Carl Banks on hockey roots, Stadium Series

Ducks confident after early season success

Devils at Blackhawks

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DEVILS (6-3-1) at BLACKHAWKS (4-6-0)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, NBCSCH, SN, TVAS

Devils projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Michael McLeod -- Timo Meier

Ondrej Palat -- Erik Haula -- Jesper Bratt

Dawson Mercer -- Chris Tierney -- Curtis Lazar

Alexander Holtz -- Max Willman -- Nathan Bastian

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Kevin Bahl -- John Marino

Brendan Smith -- Luke Hughes

Vitek Vanecek

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Cal Foote

Injured: Jack Hughes (shoulder), Nico Hischier (upper body), Tomas Nosek (lower body), Colin Miller (lower body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev

Lukas Reichel -- Andreas Athanasiou -- Taylor Raddysh

Taylor Hall -- Jason Dickinson -- Tyler Johnson

Ryan Donato -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Corey Perry

Kevin Korchinski -- Seth Jones

Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy

Jarred Tinordi -- Wyatt Kaiser

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Boris Katchouk, Nikita Zaitsev, Reese Johnson 

Injured: Alex Vlasic (concussion protocol), Colin Blackwell (groin), Samuel Savoie (femur), Luke Philp (Achilles)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Jack Hughes is unlikely to play after the forward crashed into the boards during the first period of the Devils’ 4-1 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Friday. … Willman was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Vlasic may return after being in concussion protocol. The defenseman was injured in a 4-3 overtime victory at the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 27. … Soderblom could start after Mrazek made 38 saves in a 5-2 win against the Florida Panthers on Saturday.