Devils at Blackhawks projected lineups

DEVILS (37-28-7) at BLACKHAWKS (21-41-9)
7:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS2
Devils projected lineup
Erik Haula -- Nico Hischier -- Timo Meier
Stefan Noesen -- Curtis Lazar -- Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Tomas Tatar
Nolan Foote -- Paul Cotter -- Nathan Bastian
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Brian Dumoulin -- Jonathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Daniel Sprong, Dennis Cholowski, Kurtis MacDermid, Justin Dowling
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (lower body), Cody Glass (undisclosed)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ilya Mikheyev -- Frank Nazar -- Connor Bedard
Teuvo Teravainen – Philipp Kurashev -- Nick Foligno
Joe Veleno -- Ryan Donato -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Landon Slaggert -- Lukas Reichel -- Patrick Maroon
Alex Vlasic -- Wyatt Kaiser
Ethan Del Mastro -- Connor Murphy
Louis Crevier -- Artyom Levshunov
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: TJ Brodie
Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Colton Dach (elbow), Alec Martinez (upper body), Jason Dickinson (wrist)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate. ... Glass is not with the Devils for the opener of their three-game road trip; the forward will be evaluated and could rejoin New Jersey before it returns home, coach Sheldon Keefe said Thursday. ... Dickinson is out for the rest of the season for the Blackhawks; the forward was injured during a 4-1 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.