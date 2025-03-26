Devils at Blackhawks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
DEVILS (37-28-7) at BLACKHAWKS (21-41-9)

7:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS2

Devils projected lineup

Erik Haula -- Nico Hischier -- Timo Meier

Stefan Noesen -- Curtis Lazar -- Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Tomas Tatar

Nolan Foote -- Paul Cotter -- Nathan Bastian

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Brian Dumoulin -- Jonathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Daniel Sprong, Dennis Cholowski, Kurtis MacDermid, Justin Dowling

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (lower body), Cody Glass (undisclosed)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ilya Mikheyev -- Frank Nazar -- Connor Bedard

Teuvo Teravainen – Philipp Kurashev -- Nick Foligno

Joe Veleno -- Ryan Donato -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Landon Slaggert -- Lukas Reichel -- Patrick Maroon

Alex Vlasic -- Wyatt Kaiser

Ethan Del Mastro -- Connor Murphy

Louis Crevier -- Artyom Levshunov

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: TJ Brodie

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Colton Dach (elbow), Alec Martinez (upper body), Jason Dickinson (wrist)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate. ... Glass is not with the Devils for the opener of their three-game road trip; the forward will be evaluated and could rejoin New Jersey before it returns home, coach Sheldon Keefe said Thursday. ... Dickinson is out for the rest of the season for the Blackhawks; the forward was injured during a 4-1 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

