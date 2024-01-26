Teravainen has goal, assist for Hurricanes in win against Devils

Carolina 10-2-1 in past 13 games; New Jersey has lost 4 of 6

Recap: Devils @ Hurricanes 1.25.24

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Teuvo Teravainen had a goal and an assist for the Carolina Hurricanes in a 3-2 win against the New Jersey Devils at PNC Arena on Thursday.

Sebastian Aho and Jordan Staal scored, and Antti Raanta made 23 saves for the Hurricanes (27-15-5), who are 10-2-1 in their past 13 games.

Justin Dowling scored in his debut for the Devils (24-19-3), who have lost four of six. Nico Daws allowed three goals 12 shots before being replaced in the second period by Vitek Vanecek, who made 11 saves.

New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff missed the third period after he was hit in the cheek by a puck in the second.

Aho gave Carolina a 1-0 lead at 1:30 of the first period. He received a pass from Teravainen and held off Devils defenseman Colin Miller before cutting to the net and roofing a backhand.

The Hurricanes extended their lead with two goals in 25 seconds early in the second.

Teravainen made it 2-0 on a power play at 2:54 on a one-timer from the top of the right-circle, and Staal scored on a redirection of Brady Skjei’s shot at 3:19 to give Carolina a 3-0 lead.

Vanecek relieved Daws after Staal’s goal.

Dowling, who was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Thursday, cut it to 3-1 when he scored in the slot off a pass from Alexander Holtz at 5:25 of the third.

Jesper Bratt scored with three seconds remaining on a shot from the left circle for the 3-2 final.

