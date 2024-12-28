Devils at Hurricanes projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DEVILS (24-11-3) at HURRICANES (21-13-1)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN2

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen

Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer

Tomas Tatar -- Justin Dowling -- Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nick DeSimone

Injured: Curtis Lazar (knee), Santeri Hatakka (shoulder)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Seth Jarvis -- Sebastian Aho -- Jack Roslovic

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- William Carrier

Eric Robinson -- Tyson Jost -- Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Dustin Tokarski

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: None

Injured: Frederik Andersen (knee), Jack Drury (hand)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate Saturday following the Devils' 4-2 home win in the first half of the home-and-home back-to-back Friday. ... Lazar has not been ruled out after missing four games because of swelling in his knee. The forward has not played since Dec. 17, when he returned from being out 21 games after having surgery on his left knee Oct. 31. ... Allen is likely to start after Markstrom made 29 saves Friday. ... Tokarski is expected to start after Kochetkov made 19 saves Friday.

