Hischier, Devils edge Flames for 3rd straight win

Scores twice, Bratt has goal, assist; Sharangovich gets goal for Calgary against former team

Recap: Devils at Flames 12.9.23

By Aaron Vickers
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CALGARY -- Nico Hischier scored twice, and the New Jersey Devils hung on to win 4-2 against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday.

Jesper Bratt had a goal and an assist, and Alexander Holtz scored for the Devils (14-10-1), who have won three in a row to open a four-game road trip and six of seven overall. Vitek Vanecek made 23 saves.

Yegor Sharangovich and Nazem Kadri scored, and Dustin Wolf made 26 saves for the Flames (11-13-3), who have lost three of four.

Sharangovich scored shorthanded on a forehand-to-backhand deke on a breakaway at 19:41 of the first period to put Calgary up 1-0. He was acquired with a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft (forward Aydar Suniev) from New Jersey for forward Tyler Toffoli on June 27. Toffoli had two shots on goal in the game.

Hischier tied it 1-1 at 3:28 of the second period on a short-side shot over Wolf's glove after Flames forward Blake Coleman turned the puck over to Bratt at the top of Calgary's zone.

Bratt then gave the Devils a 2-1 lead at 12:31 when Coleman's crease-clearing attempt banked off the Devils forward and in. The Flames unsuccessfully used a coach's challenge for goaltender interference but video review confirmed Coleman and Rasmus Andersson caused Hischier to contact Wolf prior to the goal.

Holtz made it 3-1 at 8:59 of the third period after his cross-ice pass intended for Timo Meier deflected off Flames forward Dillon Dube and into the net following a turnover from Wolf.

Kadri cut the lead to 3-2 at 14:46 with a shot over Vanecek's shoulder off the rush.

Hischier scored into an empty net from his own goal line with 38 seconds remaining for the 4-2 final.

Latest News

Vegas Golden Knights Dallas Stars game recap December 9

Golden Knights score 6, cruise past Stars
Arizona Coyotes Boston Bruins game recap December 9

Pastrnak has 3 points, Bruins hold off Coyotes
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Columbus Blue Jackets Boone Jenner injury status fractured jaw

Jenner out 6 weeks for Blue Jackets with fractured jaw
NHL Buzz news and notes December 8

NHL Buzz: Dahlin returns for Sabres against Canadiens
NHL betting odds for December 9 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 9
Toronto goalie Woll injury status week to week high ankle sprain

Woll week to week with ankle injury for Maple Leafs
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
Robert Bortuzzo traded to New York Islanders by St. Louis Blues

Bortuzzo traded to Islanders by Blues
Maple Leafs Joseph Woll injury status update

Woll week to week for Maple Leafs with ankle injury
CHL notebook Islanders prospect Justin Gill thriving in QMJHL

CHL notebook: Islanders prospect Gill proving patience pays off
NHL On Tap news and notes December 9

NHL On Tap: Forsberg, Predators look to stay hot at Maple Leafs
Minnesota Wild facing adversity for first time under John Hynes

Wild facing adversity for 1st time under Hynes with back-to-back losses 
NHL morning skate for December 9

NHL Morning Skate for December 9
Minnesota Wild Edmonton Oilers game recap December 8

Bouchard scores twice, Oilers defeat Wild for 6th straight win
NHL best goal 2023-24 season

Goal of the Season? McDavid waits and waits and waits and waits and scores
St. Louis Blues Columbus Blue Jackets game recap December 8

Greaves makes 41 saves for 1st NHL win, Blue Jackets defeat Blues
Pittsburgh Penguins Florida Panthers game recap December 8

Luostarinen breaks tie in 3rd, Panthers defeat Penguins