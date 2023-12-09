Hischier, Devils edge Flames for 3rd straight win

Jesper Bratt had a goal and an assist, and Alexander Holtz scored for the Devils (14-10-1), who have won three in a row to open a four-game road trip and six of seven overall. Vitek Vanecek made 23 saves.

Yegor Sharangovich and Nazem Kadri scored, and Dustin Wolf made 26 saves for the Flames (11-13-3), who have lost three of four.

Sharangovich scored shorthanded on a forehand-to-backhand deke on a breakaway at 19:41 of the first period to put Calgary up 1-0. He was acquired with a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft (forward Aydar Suniev) from New Jersey for forward Tyler Toffoli on June 27. Toffoli had two shots on goal in the game.

Hischier tied it 1-1 at 3:28 of the second period on a short-side shot over Wolf's glove after Flames forward Blake Coleman turned the puck over to Bratt at the top of Calgary's zone.

Bratt then gave the Devils a 2-1 lead at 12:31 when Coleman's crease-clearing attempt banked off the Devils forward and in. The Flames unsuccessfully used a coach's challenge for goaltender interference but video review confirmed Coleman and Rasmus Andersson caused Hischier to contact Wolf prior to the goal.

Holtz made it 3-1 at 8:59 of the third period after his cross-ice pass intended for Timo Meier deflected off Flames forward Dillon Dube and into the net following a turnover from Wolf.

Kadri cut the lead to 3-2 at 14:46 with a shot over Vanecek's shoulder off the rush.

Hischier scored into an empty net from his own goal line with 38 seconds remaining for the 4-2 final.