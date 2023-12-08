Devils at Flames

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DEVILS (13-10-1) at FLAMES (11-12-3)

4 p.m. ET; SN, MSGSN

Devils projected lineup

Erik Haula -- Jack Hughes -- Tyler Toffoli

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Dawson Mercer -- Alexander Holtz

Brendan Smith -- Michael McLeod -- Curtis Lazar

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec

Kevin Bahl -- John Marino

Luke Hughes -- Colin Miller

Akira Schmid

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Chris Tierney, Nathan Bastian

Injured: Tomas Nosek (foot), Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle)

Flames projected lineup

Andrew Mangiapane -- Elias Lindholm – Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer -- Adam Ruzicka -- Dillon Dube

MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev

Ilya Solovyov -- Dennis Gilbert

Dan Vladar

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Walker Duehr, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: Jacob Markstrom (finger), Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (shoulder)

Status report

New Jersey did not practice Friday. ... Schmid could start his second straight game after making 37 saves in a 2-1 win at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. ... Forwards Duehr and Greer did not practice Friday because of the flu. ... Flames coach Ryan Huska did not announce a starting goalie; Vladar could start after Wolf made 28 saves in a 3-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.

