Devils at Flames

DEVILS (13-10-1) at FLAMES (11-12-3)
4 p.m. ET; SN, MSGSN
Devils projected lineup
Erik Haula -- Jack Hughes -- Tyler Toffoli
Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Dawson Mercer -- Alexander Holtz
Brendan Smith -- Michael McLeod -- Curtis Lazar
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec
Kevin Bahl -- John Marino
Luke Hughes -- Colin Miller
Akira Schmid
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Chris Tierney, Nathan Bastian
Injured: Tomas Nosek (foot), Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle)
Flames projected lineup
Andrew Mangiapane -- Elias Lindholm – Yegor Sharangovich
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer -- Adam Ruzicka -- Dillon Dube
MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev
Ilya Solovyov -- Dennis Gilbert
Dan Vladar
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Walker Duehr, Jordan Oesterle
Injured: Jacob Markstrom (finger), Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (shoulder)
Status report
New Jersey did not practice Friday. ... Schmid could start his second straight game after making 37 saves in a 2-1 win at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. ... Forwards Duehr and Greer did not practice Friday because of the flu. ... Flames coach Ryan Huska did not announce a starting goalie; Vladar could start after Wolf made 28 saves in a 3-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.