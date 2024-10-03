Devils at Sabres
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway -- Ryan McLeod -- Jason Zucker
Beck Malenstyn -- Sam Lafferty -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju
Owen Power -- Bowen Byram
Mattias Samuelsson -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Devon Levi
Scratched: Lukas Rousek, Jiri Kulich, Peyton Krebs, Kale Clague, Dennis Gilbert, Jacob Bryson, James Reimer
Injured: None
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Tomas Tatar -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat -- Erik Haula -- Stefan Noesen
Paul Cotter -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Seamus Casey -- Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Nolan Foote, Shane Bowers, Kurtis MacDermid, Colton White, Nick DeSimone, Nico Daws
Injured: Luke Hughes (left shoulder), Brett Pesce (fractured fibula)
Status report
Pesce, a defenseman, did not join the Devils in Prague and is day to day but could debut against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 10. ... Casey will make his NHL debut. ... Cotter, Dillon, Kovacevic and Markstrom each will make his New Jersey debut. ... McLeod, Zucker, Malenstyn, Lafferty and Aube-Kubel each will make his Sabres debut.