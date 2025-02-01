Devils at Sabres projected lineups

DEVILS (29-18-6) at SABRES (20-26-5)
1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG-B, SN
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Dawson Mercer -- Stefan Noesen
Paul Cotter -- Justin Dowling -- Tomas Tatar
Kurtis MacDermid -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon -- Brett Pesce
Luke Hughes -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Jake Allen
Nico Daws
Scratched: Brian Halonen
Injured: Jacob Markstrom (MCL sprain), Nico Hischier (upper body), Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Erik Haula (ankle)
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson
Jason Zucker -- Dylan Cozens -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Sam Lafferty
Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin
Mattias Samuelsson --- Owen Power
Jacob Bryson -- Henri Jokiharju
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Tyson Kozak (illness), Connor Clifton (illness), Jordan Greenway (middle body)
Status report
Haula, a forward, traveled with the Devils to Buffalo but will not play. … New Jersey recalled Daws from Utica of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Kozak did not practice Saturday and is not expected to play.