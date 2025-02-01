Devils at Sabres projected lineups

DEVILS (29-18-6) at SABRES (20-26-5)

1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG-B, SN

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Dawson Mercer -- Stefan Noesen

Paul Cotter -- Justin Dowling -- Tomas Tatar

Kurtis MacDermid -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon -- Brett Pesce

Luke Hughes -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Jake Allen

Nico Daws

Scratched: Brian Halonen

Injured: Jacob Markstrom (MCL sprain), Nico Hischier (upper body), Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Erik Haula (ankle)

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson

Jason Zucker -- Dylan Cozens -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Sam Lafferty

Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin

Mattias Samuelsson --- Owen Power

Jacob Bryson -- Henri Jokiharju

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Tyson Kozak (illness), Connor Clifton (illness), Jordan Greenway (middle body)

Status report

Haula, a forward, traveled with the Devils to Buffalo but will not play. … New Jersey recalled Daws from Utica of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Kozak did not practice Saturday and is not expected to play.