Geekie scores again, Bruins defeat Devils

Meier scored his sixth goal in nine games 57 seconds later, tying it 1-1 at 18:39 by tapping in a rebound after Nico Hischier tipped a point shot from Luke Hughes off the skate of Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm.

The Devils were shut out for 146:48 since Meier scored at 11:51 of the third period in a 5-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. They lost 3-0 to the Dallas Stars on Wednesday and 3-0 to the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday.

“I thought over the last little stretch, we’ve gone away from the things we do well and make us successful,” New Jersey forward Connor Brown said. “Tonight, I thought we got back to it. I mean, I thought we didn’t give them any space. Our pace was up. We really seemed like we found our identity again.”

Geekie gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead on their sixth shot on goal of the game and first of four in the second period at 1:12, a one-timer to the left of the net set up by Elias Lindholm.

Jonas Siegenthaler nearly tied it at 19:06 with a point shot that hit Swayman’s right shoulder before going off the left post.

Mittelstadt made it 3-1 at 16:25 of the third period by tapping in a pass above the crease from Pavel Zacha before Peeke scored an empty-net goal at 17:46 for the 4-1 final.

“We probably made them tired, right?” Bruins coach Marco Sturm said. “They spent way too much time in our end. ... We kind of regrouped a little bit (after the second period) and had a much better third period.”

New Jersey outshot Boston 30-21, including 21-9 in the first two periods.

“The second period, we’re rolling over lines, getting good looks, opportunities, pucks to the net,” Devils defenseman Brenden Dillon said. “Couple posts. A couple, just, ‘almost theres.’ We’ve got to understand that that’s the right way to play.

“We look fast. We look connected. A couple breakdowns that are just costing us.”

NOTES: Geekie has the third-most goals by a Bruins player through 30 games in the past 50 years behind Cam Neely (34 in 1993-94) and David Pastrnak (25 in 2019-20). ... Hughes had the secondary assist on Meier’s goal to reach 108 NHL points (18 goals, 90 assists), tied with Barry Beck for the fourth-most by a Devils defenseman at age 22 or younger. They trail Scott Niedermayer (139), Joe Cirella (117) and Rob Ramage (111).