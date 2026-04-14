Devils at Bruins projected lineups

DEVILS (42-36-3) at BRUINS (44-27-10)
7 p.m. ET; NESN, MSG, SNP, TVAS
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown
Evgenii Dadonov -- Cody Glass -- Nick Bjugstad
Paul Cotter -- Marc McLaughlin -- Maxim Tsyplakov
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Topias Vilen -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Nico Daws
Jake Allen
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski
Injured: Luke Hughes (upper body), Arseny Gritsyuk (upper body), Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (upper body), Brett Pesce (lower body), Jacob Markstrom (undisclosed)
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson
James Hagens -- Fraser Minten -- Marat Khusnutdinov
Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei
Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Alex Steeves, Jordan Harris, Henri Jokiharju, Lukas Reichel, Michael Eyssimont
Injured: None
Status report
The Devils placed Brian Halonen on waivers Monday with the intention of the forward reporting to Utica of the American Hockey League. ... Forward Lenni Hameenaho was reassigned to Utica on Monday. ... Tsyplakov and Dadonov each return to the lineup. ... Daws will make his second straight start. ... There will be some game-time decisions regarding the Bruins lineup, coach Marco Sturm said. ... Hagens will make his TD Garden debut.