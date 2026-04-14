Devils at Bruins projected lineups

DEVILS (42-36-3) at BRUINS (44-27-10)

7 p.m. ET; NESN, MSG, SNP, TVAS

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown

Evgenii Dadonov -- Cody Glass -- Nick Bjugstad

Paul Cotter -- Marc McLaughlin -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Topias Vilen -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Nico Daws

Jake Allen

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Luke Hughes (upper body), Arseny Gritsyuk (upper body), Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (upper body), Brett Pesce (lower body), Jacob Markstrom (undisclosed)

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

James Hagens -- Fraser Minten -- Marat Khusnutdinov

Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei

Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Alex Steeves, Jordan Harris, Henri Jokiharju, Lukas Reichel, Michael Eyssimont

Injured: None

Status report

The Devils placed Brian Halonen on waivers Monday with the intention of the forward reporting to Utica of the American Hockey League. ... Forward Lenni Hameenaho was reassigned to Utica on Monday. ... Tsyplakov and Dadonov each return to the lineup. ... Daws will make his second straight start. ... There will be some game-time decisions regarding the Bruins lineup, coach Marco Sturm said. ... Hagens will make his TD Garden debut.