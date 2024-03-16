Coyotes score 3 in 1st period, defeat slumping Devils

Nick Schmaltz had three assists for the Coyotes (28-35-5), who won their second straight game.

Nick DeSimone scored for the Devils (32-31-4) after committing a turnover that resulted in an Arizona goal. Kaapo Kahkonen allowed three goals on 15 shots in the first period before being replaced by Nico Daws, who stopped all 16 shots he faced.

New Jersey has lost six of eight.

Kahkonen lost his 11th game in a row since a Jan. 22 win for the San Jose Sharks against the Los Angeles Kings, and his 20th in his past 21 decisions.

J.J. Moser gave Arizona a 1-0 lead at 9:37 of the first period after taking a pass from Sean Durzi and toe-dragging the puck to the top of the slot.

The Devils allowed the opening goal for an NHL-leading 49th time in 67 games.

Dylan Guenther made it 2-0 on the power play at 14:02 with a snap shot under the crossbar to the short side from the left face-off circle. Keller had the secondary assist to join Shane Doan as the only Coyotes players with at least 400 points since the franchise relocated to Arizona in 1996.

Logan Cooley pushed it to 3-0 at 17:32 after Lawson Crouse intercepted defenseman DeSimone’s pass in front of the Devils net.

DeSimone cut it to 3-1 at 7:01 of the second period. The defenseman, playing his second game with New Jersey after being claimed off waivers from the Calgary Flames on Jan. 25, went to the net after starting a rush and scored inside the left post off Curtis Lazar’s pass.

Keller scored an empty-net goal at 18:28 of the third period for the 4-1 final.