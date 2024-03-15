Devils at Coyotes

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DEVILS (32-30-4) at COYOTES (27-35-5)

5 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN

Devils projected lineup

Jack Hughes -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Timo Meier -- Erik Haula -- Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat -- Tomas Nosek -- Alexander Holtz

Kurtis MacDermid -- Chris Tierney -- Curtis Lazar

John Marino -- Brendan Smith

Luke Hughes -- Simon Nemec

Kevin Bahl -- Nick DeSimone

Kaapo Kahkonen

Jake Allen

Scratched: Nico Daws, Nolan Foote, Tyler Wotherspoon, Max Willman, Santeri Hatakka

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Jonas Siegenthaler (concussion), Nathan Bastian (lower body)

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nick Schmaltz

Lawson Crouse -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Matias Maccelli -- Alex Kerfoot -- Michael Carcone

John Leonard -- Jack McBain -- Liam O’Brien

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi 

Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring

Travis Dermott -- Josh Brown

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: None

Injured: Travis Boyd (upper body), Barrett Hayton (lower body)

Status report

Neither team practiced Friday or was scheduled to hold a morning skate Saturday. ... Marino could return after missing a 6-2 win at the Dallas Stars on Thursday with an upper-body injury. … DeSimone is expected to remain in the lineup after making his Devils debut Thursday, his first game in nearly two months. … Hayton, a forward who has missed two games, is expected to be out multiple additional games, according to coach Andre Tourigny.

