Devils at Coyotes

DEVILS (32-30-4) at COYOTES (27-35-5)
5 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN
Devils projected lineup
Jack Hughes -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Timo Meier -- Erik Haula -- Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat -- Tomas Nosek -- Alexander Holtz
Kurtis MacDermid -- Chris Tierney -- Curtis Lazar
John Marino -- Brendan Smith
Luke Hughes -- Simon Nemec
Kevin Bahl -- Nick DeSimone
Kaapo Kahkonen
Jake Allen
Scratched: Nico Daws, Nolan Foote, Tyler Wotherspoon, Max Willman, Santeri Hatakka
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Jonas Siegenthaler (concussion), Nathan Bastian (lower body)
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nick Schmaltz
Lawson Crouse -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Matias Maccelli -- Alex Kerfoot -- Michael Carcone
John Leonard -- Jack McBain -- Liam O’Brien
J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi
Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring
Travis Dermott -- Josh Brown
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: None
Injured: Travis Boyd (upper body), Barrett Hayton (lower body)
Status report
Neither team practiced Friday or was scheduled to hold a morning skate Saturday. ... Marino could return after missing a 6-2 win at the Dallas Stars on Thursday with an upper-body injury. … DeSimone is expected to remain in the lineup after making his Devils debut Thursday, his first game in nearly two months. … Hayton, a forward who has missed two games, is expected to be out multiple additional games, according to coach Andre Tourigny.