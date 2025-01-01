Strome has 2 points, lifts Ducks past Devils

Strome scored with a slap shot from above the right circle with Troy Terry providing a screen to give Anaheim the lead after it had surrendered a two-goal advantage in the third.

Strome also assisted on Terry's goal, Robby Fabbri scored and Lukas Dostal made 32 saves for the Ducks (15-17-4), who have won two in a row.

Strome scored the tie-breaking goal with 2:36 left in a 5-3 comeback win against the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.

Jonas Siegenthaler and Timo Meier scored and Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves for the Devils (24-13-3). With Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, the Devils have lost consecutive games in regulation for the first time since Oct. 22-24.

Anaheim took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission after the Devils outshot the Ducks 15-5 and hit the crossbar twice.

Anaheim did not have a shot on goal until Terry scored at 10:05.

The Ducks won the puck on the forecheck and Strome passed the puck from below the goal line to Terry at the left hash marks and he fluttered the puck into the net for his team-leading 11th goal of the season.

Fabbri hit the same crossbar with a backhand try on a breakaway at 16:51 of the second period, but he finished off a 2-on-1 to extend the lead to 2-0 at 3:57 of the third.

Anaheim defenseman Brian Dumoulin poked the puck ahead to Cutter Gauthier to spark the 2-on-1. Gauthier passed the puck from the left circle to Fabbri in the right circle and he skated in before scoring up high from in close.

The Devils cut it to 2-1 at 5:31 when a point shot by Siegenthaler nicked off the stick of Anaheim forward Brett Leason and into the net.

Markstrom stopped Mason McTavish on a breakaway at 13:09 and the Devils went the other way on a rush with Meier scoring with a wrist shot from the high slot to tie it 2-2 at 13:20.