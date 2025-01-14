Wives of Toffoli, Petry debut ‘Never Offside with Julie and Cat’ podcast

Listen to Episode 1 Here

NEW YORK -- Have you ever wondered how professional athletes balance the challenges of constant travel, family dynamics, game day preparation, unexpected hazards of the business and everything in between? Well, Julie Petry, married to Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jeff and Cat Toffoli, married to San Jose Sharks forward Tyler are about to answer these very questions in their new NHL Productions podcast called, “Never Offside with Julie and Cat”. Episode 1 is available for download now.

Julie and Cat will take listeners behind the curtain of what life is like as a wife of an NHL player. From the glitz and glamour of game nights to managing their families when the boys are on the road. Jeff and Tyler have played 28 seasons and over 1,800 games between them, so the ladies will have plenty of real-life experiences to rely on when they share candid stories, laughs, and unforgettable moments most fans don’t see. These off-ice GMs will have conversations with notable weekly guests, including players, celebrities, executives and other hockey wives. They’ll answer your most burning questions and share an inside look into the world of hockey.

In the debut episode airing today, Julie and Cat sit down with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman from the NHL headquarters in New York to talk hockey and drop the puck on their new venture. Among the topics discussed were home-life balance, hockey in Florida including the two outdoor games slated for 2026, as well as the first round of the ‘shootout’. Julie and Cat wrap the episode with their ‘Garesy’ takeaways and Julie’s excitement for the upcoming 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series -- the outdoor matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Detroit Red Wings at Ohio Stadium, Home of the Buckeyes, on Saturday, March 1.

Fans can download individual episodes of the series at www.nhl.com/podcasts. NHL Podcasts are an NHL Studios Production. NHL Podcasts are available on Apple podcasts, Castbox, Deezer, iheartradio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and TuneIn Radio.