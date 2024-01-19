Trophy Tracker: MacKinnon of Avalanche emerges as leader for Hart as MVP

To mark the halfway point of the 2023-24 regular season, NHL.com is running its second installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Hart Trophy, awarded annually to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team as selected in a vote by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Nathan MacKinnon is arguably playing the best hockey of his 11-year career, no small feat for the Colorado Avalanche center who has been one of the best and most productive players in the NHL for six-plus seasons.

"Once he reaches a bar, he's going to raise the bar again and try to push towards it again," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. "That's the competitor in him. That's the perfectionist in him. But I think if you chatted with him, what he's done and been able to do in the first half, he'd be satisfied. But that's not his big picture. All he thinks about is winning."

The Avalanche have done a lot of that this season due in large part to MacKinnon, who is NHL.com's favorite for the Hart Trophy as the League's most valuable player at the midpoint of the season.

MacKinnon received eight of 14 first-place votes and 60 voting points, 12 more than runner-up Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning, who received three first-place votes.

MacKinnon in second in the NHL scoring race with 73 points, two fewer than Kucherov. MacKinnon has a League-high 49 assists.

"Him and Kucherov and probably [Auston] Matthews, they’re all playing really well, but the way Nate is playing now, we're just trying to help him to get there," Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen said of MacKinnon's Hart Trophy candidacy. "I know he probably doesn't think about it too much but he's for sure up there. No. 1 for me."

MacKinnon was the NHL's player of the month for December, when he set a franchise record with 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in 15 games.

He has at least one point in 39 games, including at least two in 23. He had 36 points (13 goals, 23 assists) in a personal NHL best 19-game point streak from Nov. 20-Dec. 27. He has 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in a 10-game point streak after scoring in a 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Thursday.