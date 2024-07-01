Saros signs 8-year, $61.92 million contract with Predators

Goalie won 35 games last season, could have become free agent after 2024-25 season

saros_062924

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Juuse Saros signed an eight, year, $61.92 million contract with the Nashville Predators on Monday. It has an average annual value of $7.74 million and begins next season.

The 29-year-old goalie has one year remaining on a four-year, $20 million contract ($5 million AAV) he signed with the Predators on Aug. 16, 2021.

Saros was 35-24-5 with a 2.86 goals-against average, .906 save percentage and three shutouts in 64 regular-season games for the Predators this season and 2-4 with a 2.02 GAA and .900 save percentage in six Stanley Cup Playoff games.

"We are pleased to announce today that Juuse Saros is going to continue his career with the Nashville Predators," Nashville general manager Barry Trotz said. "This is a young man who has proven himself as one of the NHL's best goaltenders. Just as importantly, he and his wife, Minna, have been an incredibly positive presence in our community, and we're happy they've made a commitment to Nashville and Middle Tennessee for years to come. We've long envisioned Juuse spending his NHL career with the Predators, and this is the next step in that process. His competitiveness and work ethic will help him build even further on the success he's already enjoyed as our starting goaltender."

Selected by Nashville in the fourth round (No. 99) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Saros is 182-119-32 with a 2.63 goals-against average, .917 save percentage and 23 shutouts in 350 regular-season games (333 starts) and 5-11 with a 2.45 GAA and .911 save percentage in 23 playoff games (16 starts).

Also on Monday, the Predators signed forwards Steven Stamkos (four years, $32 million) and Jonathan Marchessault (five years, $27.5 million), and defenseman Brady Skjei(seven years, $49 million).

