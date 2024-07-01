Slafkovsky signs 8-year, $60.8 million contract with Canadiens

Forward had 50 points last season; deal begins in 2025-26

juraj slafkovsky MTL extension

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Juraj Slafkovsky signed an eight-year, $60.8 million contract with the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. The contract, which begins with the 2025-26 season, has an average annual value of $7.6 million.

The 20-year-old forward, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, had 50 points (20 goals, 30 assists) in 82 games last season. He led Montreal with 71 blocked shots and was third with 152 hits.

Slafkovsky became the first player in Canadiens history to have 40 points in a season before the age of 20 when he got an assist against the Colorado Avalanche on March 26. He also scored his first NHL hat trick against the Philadelphia Flyers two days later.

Slafkovsky has 60 points (24 goals, 36 assists) in 121 NHL games.

Montreal (30-36-16) finished last in the Atlantic Division last season.

NHL Tonight talks Slafkovsky contract extension

