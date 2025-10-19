WINNIPEG -- Mark Scheifele became the franchise’s all-time points leader for the Winnipeg Jets in a 4-1 win against the Nashville Predators at Canada Life Centre on Sunday.
Scheifele becomes franchise points leader for Jets in win against Predators
Forward scores to pass Wheeler, helps Winnipeg win 4th straight
Scheifele scored his sixth goal of the season for his 813th career point (342 goals, 471 assists) in 884 games, surpassing Blake Wheeler (812) for sole possession of first on the Jets/Atlanta Thrashers all-time list.
Nino Niederreiter and Vladislav Namestnikov each had a goal and an assist, and Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves for the Jets (4-1-0), who won their fourth straight. Jonathan Toews had two assists.
Michael Bunting scored for the Predators (2-2-2), who have lost three straight (0-2-1). Juuse Saros made 20 saves.
Scheifele gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead 2:39 into the first period when he scored with a one-timer on the power play.
Niederreiter made it 2-0 at 10:25, scoring on a deke to the backhand after Namestnikov’s stretch pass sent him in on a breakaway.
Logan Stanley pushed it to 3-0 at 5:26 of the third period after his point shot redirected slightly off Predators forward Fedor Svechkov and past Saros.
Bunting scored on his own rebound at 18:56 for the 4-1 final.