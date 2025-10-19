Scheifele becomes franchise points leader for Jets in win against Predators

Scheifele scored his sixth goal of the season for his 813th career point (342 goals, 471 assists) in 884 games, surpassing Blake Wheeler (812) for sole possession of first on the Jets/Atlanta Thrashers all-time list.

Nino Niederreiter and Vladislav Namestnikov each had a goal and an assist, and Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves for the Jets (4-1-0), who won their fourth straight. Jonathan Toews had two assists.

Michael Bunting scored for the Predators (2-2-2), who have lost three straight (0-2-1). Juuse Saros made 20 saves.

Scheifele gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead 2:39 into the first period when he scored with a one-timer on the power play.