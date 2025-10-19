Scheifele becomes franchise points leader for Jets in win against Predators

Forward scores to pass Wheeler, helps Winnipeg win 4th straight

Predators at Jets | Recap

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG -- Mark Scheifele became the franchise’s all-time points leader for the Winnipeg Jets in a 4-1 win against the Nashville Predators at Canada Life Centre on Sunday.

Scheifele scored his sixth goal of the season for his 813th career point (342 goals, 471 assists) in 884 games, surpassing Blake Wheeler (812) for sole possession of first on the Jets/Atlanta Thrashers all-time list.

Nino Niederreiter and Vladislav Namestnikov each had a goal and an assist, and Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves for the Jets (4-1-0), who won their fourth straight. Jonathan Toews had two assists.

Michael Bunting scored for the Predators (2-2-2), who have lost three straight (0-2-1). Juuse Saros made 20 saves.

Scheifele gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead 2:39 into the first period when he scored with a one-timer on the power play.

NSH@WPG: Scheifele takes sole posession of Jets' points record with PPG

Niederreiter made it 2-0 at 10:25, scoring on a deke to the backhand after Namestnikov’s stretch pass sent him in on a breakaway.

Logan Stanley pushed it to 3-0 at 5:26 of the third period after his point shot redirected slightly off Predators forward Fedor Svechkov and past Saros.

Bunting scored on his own rebound at 18:56 for the 4-1 final.

Related Content

Wheeler congratulates Scheifele on becoming Jets all-time leading scorer

Latest News

Sharks serenaded by mariachi band during pregame soccer

Marchenko's goal in 3rd period lifts Blue Jackets past Lightning

Panarin gets 4 points to help Rangers rally past Canadiens

Mahura's OT goal lifts Kraken past Maple Leafs

Cates scores in OT, Flyers rally past Wild

Kyrou scores 1st goal of season, Blues hold off Stars

Kraken show love for Mariners, who are single win away from 1st World Series berth

NHL Status Report: Huberdeau likely to make season debut for Flames

Wheeler congratulates Scheifele on becoming Jets all-time leading scorer

Jack Hughes helps Devils defeat Oilers for 4th straight win

Lee scores late in 3rd, Islanders rally past Senators

Lyon makes 32 saves, Sabres hand Panthers 4th straight loss

Giroux’s son creates homemade Senators calendar

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Greatest Save Candidate: Ullmark plays paddle puck with shot from doorstep

EDGE stats: 3 early surprises of 2025-26 season

Tkachuk out 6-8 weeks for Senators after thumb surgery

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats