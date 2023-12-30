Predators at Capitals

PREDATORS (19-16-1) at CAPITALS (17-11-5)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Juuso Parssinen -- Tommy Novak -- Cody Glass

Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Philip Tomasino

Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Dante Fabbro -- Luke Schenn

Yaroslav Askarov

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Kiefer Sherwood

Injured: Kevin Lankinen (illness), Tyson Barrie (upper body)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson

Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Mantha

Hendrix Lapierre -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Matthew Phillips

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson

Trevor van Riemsdyk -- Ethan Bear

Joel Edmundson -- Nick Jensen

Hunter Shepard

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Alex Alexeyev

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body). T.J. Oshie (lower body), Charlie Lindgren (upper body), Martin Fehervary (upper body), Max Pacioretty (Achilles)

Status report

Lankinen, a goalie, is day to-day. … Askarov will start after Saros made 18 saves in a 5-4 overtime loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Friday. … Bear will make his season debut. ... Pacioretty, a forward who has not played this season, "is not quite there but getting close," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. ... Lindgren, a goalie, and Fehervary, a defenseman, each will be out for the forseeable future, according to Carbery, after being injured during a 5-1 loss at the New York Islanders on Friday. ... Shepard will start after being recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... Forward Ivan Miroshnichenko was loaned to Hershey.