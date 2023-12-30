Predators at Capitals

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444

PREDATORS (19-16-1) at CAPITALS (17-11-5)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Juuso Parssinen -- Tommy Novak -- Cody Glass

Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Philip Tomasino

Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Dante Fabbro -- Luke Schenn

Yaroslav Askarov

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Kiefer Sherwood

Injured: Kevin Lankinen (illness), Tyson Barrie (upper body)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson

Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Mantha

Hendrix Lapierre -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Matthew Phillips

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Rasmus Sandin  -- John Carlson

Trevor van Riemsdyk -- Ethan Bear

Joel Edmundson -- Nick Jensen

Hunter Shepard

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Alex Alexeyev

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body). T.J. Oshie (lower body), Charlie Lindgren (upper body), Martin Fehervary (upper body), Max Pacioretty (Achilles)

Status report

Lankinen, a goalie, is day to-day. … Askarov will start after Saros made 18 saves in a 5-4 overtime loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Friday. … Bear will make his season debut. ... Pacioretty, a forward who has not played this season, "is not quite there but getting close," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. ... Lindgren, a goalie, and Fehervary, a defenseman, each will be out for the forseeable future, according to Carbery, after being injured during a 5-1 loss at the New York Islanders on Friday. ... Shepard will start after being recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... Forward Ivan Miroshnichenko was loaned to Hershey.

Latest News

Columbus Blue Jackets Buffalo Sabres game recap December 30

Skinner lifts Sabres to comeback win against Blue Jackets
Eddie Olczyk, Nick Olczyk dream come true at Winter Classic

Eddie, Nick Olczyk to have ‘dream come true’ at Winter Classic
World Junior Championship Day 6 preview

On Tap: Day 6 of 2024 World Junior Championship
Vegas Golden Knights preparing for Winter Classic

Winter Classic ‘not one of 82 games’ for Vegas
NHL Buzz news and notes December 30

NHL Buzz: Grzelcyk returns for Bruins against Devils
Minnesota Wild Winnipeg Jets game recap December 30

Niederreiter scores twice, Jets top Wild to extend point streak to 7
2024 IIHF WJC roundup day 5 December 30 2023

World Junior Championship roundup: Taibel propels Switzerland past Norway
World Junior Championship 2024 schedule results TV info

2024 World Junior Championship schedule
3 keys to success for United States against Slovakia at WJC

3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Slovakia at WJC
Kailer Yamamoto ready for Winter Classic in home state

Winter Classic in Seattle will be ‘surreal’ for Washington native Yamamoto
Kraken NHL donate $225,000 to refurbish play space

Kraken, NHL donate $225,000 to refurbish outdoor play space
Short Shifts top stories 2023

Top NHL.com Short Shifts stories for 2023
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Seattle Kraken riding high heading into NHL Winter Classic

Kraken riding high on 8-game point streak heading into Winter Classic
NHL betting odds for December 30 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 30
NHL On Tap news and notes December 30

NHL On Tap: Matthews aims for 30th goal when Maple Leafs host Hurricanes
CHL Notebook St Louis Blues prospect Dvorsky on WJC stage

CHL notebook: Blues prospect Dvorsky producing on big stage at WJC
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games