Predators at Capitals

PREDATORS (19-16-1) at CAPITALS (17-11-5)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Juuso Parssinen -- Tommy Novak -- Cody Glass
Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Luke Evangelista
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Philip Tomasino
Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Dante Fabbro -- Luke Schenn
Yaroslav Askarov
Juuse Saros
Scratched: Kiefer Sherwood
Injured: Kevin Lankinen (illness), Tyson Barrie (upper body)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson
Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Mantha
Hendrix Lapierre -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Matthew Phillips
Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson
Trevor van Riemsdyk -- Ethan Bear
Joel Edmundson -- Nick Jensen
Hunter Shepard
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Alex Alexeyev
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body). T.J. Oshie (lower body), Charlie Lindgren (upper body), Martin Fehervary (upper body), Max Pacioretty (Achilles)
Status report
Lankinen, a goalie, is day to-day. … Askarov will start after Saros made 18 saves in a 5-4 overtime loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Friday. … Bear will make his season debut. ... Pacioretty, a forward who has not played this season, "is not quite there but getting close," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. ... Lindgren, a goalie, and Fehervary, a defenseman, each will be out for the forseeable future, according to Carbery, after being injured during a 5-1 loss at the New York Islanders on Friday. ... Shepard will start after being recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... Forward Ivan Miroshnichenko was loaned to Hershey.