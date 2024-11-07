Coach’s Challenge: NSH @ WSH – 12:13 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Nashville

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – No Goal Nashville

Explanation:
Video review supported the Referee’s call on the ice that Nashville’s Marc Del Gaizo impaired the ability of Washington goaltender Logan Thompson to play his position in the crease. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, that “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

Latest News

Ovechkin scores in 5th straight, lifts Capitals past Predators

NHL Buzz: Makar could be game-time decision for Avalanche on Thursday

Maple Leafs visit veterans center for Remembrance Day

Crosby ‘just really grateful’ for longevity, approaching 600 NHL goals with Penguins

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Holloway of Blues back at rink 1 day after leaving game on stretcher

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Holloway of Blues back at rink after leaving game on stretcher

Coronato ties it late, lifts Flames past Canadiens in OT

McDavid to return from ankle injury for Oilers against Golden Knights

Hodgson 'going to make the most of every opportunity' as new play-by-play voice of Cincinnati in ECHL

Roenick played hard, 'had zero, zero fear' en route to Hall of Fame, Savard says

Roenick has was larger than life on, off ice on way to Hockey Hall

NHL On Tap: Oilers look to bounce back against Golden Knights

Vanecek makes 49 saves, Sharks defeat Blue Jackets in OT

Hughes has 3 assists to reach 300 in NHL, Canucks defeat Ducks

MacKinnon has 5 points, Avalanche defeat Kraken to snap 3-game skid

Binnington helps Blues top Lightning, moves into 2nd on franchise wins list