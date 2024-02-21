Lankinen makes 23 saves, Predators hold off Golden Knights

Kevin Lankinen made 23 saves in his first start since Jan. 27 for Nashville (29-25-2). Roman Josi and Ryan McDonagh each had two assists.

Adin Hill made 35 saves for Vegas (32-18-6), which has lost three of four and three straight at home. Vegas captain Mark Stone left the game after the second period with an upper-body injury.

Luke Evangelista scored from outside the right circle at 5:35, giving Nashville a 1-0 lead.

Alex Pietrangelo tied the game 1-1 at 14:09, roofing a wrist shot from the right circle.

Cody Glass gave the Predators a 2-1 lead at 19:06 with a shot from above the hash marks.

Tommy Novak extended the lead to 3-1 at 8:04 of the second period shortly after a Predators power play ended.Cole Smith tipped the puck off Michael McCarron’s shot through Hill’s short side at 15:58 to make it 4-1.

William Karlsson cut the lead to 4-2 on the power play from above the circles 47 seconds into the third period.

Michael Amadio made it 4-3 at 17:01, shooting into a wide-open net after receiving a pass from Alec Martinez.

Gustav Nyquist scored into the empty net at 18:11 for the 5-3 final.