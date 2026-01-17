Predators at Golden Knights projected lineups

PREDATORS (23-20-4) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (23-11-12)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Steve Stamkos

Tyson Jost -- Fedor Svechkov -- Matthew Wood

Reid Schaefer -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith

Roman Josi -- Nick Perbix

Brady Skjei -- Nicolas Hague

Justin Barron -- Nick Blankenburg

Justus Annunen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Andreas Englund

Injured: Jonathan Marchessault (lower body), Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body), Adam Wilsby (lower body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Reilly Smith -- Mitch Marner -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Branden Bowman -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar

Cole Reinhardt -- Tanner Laczynski -- Alexander Holtz

Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud

Jeremy Lauzon -- Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton -- Kaedan Korczak

Akira Schmid

Adin Hill

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan

Injured: Carter Hart (lower body), Brett Howden (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Brayden McNabb (upper body), Brandon Saad (undisclosed), Colton Sissons (upper body)

Status report

The Predators did not hold a morning skate following a 7-3 win at the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. … Lacyzynski will play in his second consecutive game after being called up from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Sissons, a center, remains day to day. ... Coghlan, a defenseman, was recalled from Henderson on Saturday.