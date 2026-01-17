Predators at Golden Knights projected lineups

PREDATORS (23-20-4) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (23-11-12)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Steve Stamkos
Tyson Jost -- Fedor Svechkov -- Matthew Wood
Reid Schaefer -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith
Roman Josi -- Nick Perbix
Brady Skjei -- Nicolas Hague
Justin Barron -- Nick Blankenburg
Justus Annunen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: Andreas Englund
Injured: Jonathan Marchessault (lower body), Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body), Adam Wilsby (lower body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Reilly Smith -- Mitch Marner -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Branden Bowman -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar
Cole Reinhardt -- Tanner Laczynski -- Alexander Holtz
Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud
Jeremy Lauzon -- Shea Theodore
Ben Hutton -- Kaedan Korczak
Akira Schmid
Adin Hill
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan
Injured: Carter Hart (lower body), Brett Howden (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Brayden McNabb (upper body), Brandon Saad (undisclosed), Colton Sissons (upper body)
Status report
The Predators did not hold a morning skate following a 7-3 win at the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. … Lacyzynski will play in his second consecutive game after being called up from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Sissons, a center, remains day to day. ... Coghlan, a defenseman, was recalled from Henderson on Saturday.