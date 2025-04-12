Predators at Golden Knights projected lineups

PREDATORS (29-42-8) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (48-22-9)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS

Predators projected lineup

Michael Bunting -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Filip Forsberg -- Steven Stamkos -- Zachary L'Heureux

Jakub Vrana -- Fedor Svechkov -- Jonathan Marchessault

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Matthew Wood

Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg

Marc Del Gaizo -- Justin Barron

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Oesterle

Justus Annunen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: None

Injured: Adam Wilsby (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Roman Josi (upper body), Colton Sissons (lower body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Brett Howden -- Mark Stone

Brandon Saad --Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Reilly Smith -- William Karlsson -- Alexander Holtz

Tanner Pearson -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb – Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud

Ben Hutton -- Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Cole Schwindt

Injured: Jack Eichel (upper body), Nicolas Hague (illness), Victor Olofsson (illness), Alex Pietrangelo (illness) Ilya Samsonov (lower body)

Status report

The Predators will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a did in a 4-3 shootout win at the Utah Hockey Club on Thursday. … The Golden Knights are not expected to make any lineup changes from their 2-1 win against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. … Eichel skated with the Golden Knights but the center will miss his third straight game. … Defensemen Hague and Pietrangelo each will also miss his third game in a row. .. Olofsson, a forward, is expected to miss his second consecutive game.