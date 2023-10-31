Predators at Canucks

PREDATORS (4-4-0) at CANUCKS (5-2-1)

10 p.m. ET; SN1, BSSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Kiefer Sherwood -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Liam Foudy

Samuel Fagemo -- Juuso Parssinen -- Cole Smith

Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro

Ryan McDonagh -- Alexandre Carrier

Jeremy Lauzon -- Tyson Barrie

Kevin Lankinen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Michael McCarron, Marc Del Gaizo, Philip Tomasino

Injured: Luke Schenn (lower body), Cody Glass (lower body)

Canucks projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Elias Pettersson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Phillip Di Giuseppe -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Anthony Beauvillier -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland

Dakota Joshua -- Sam Lafferty -- Nils Hoglander

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Ian Cole -- Mark Friedman

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Jack Studnicka

Injured: Teddy Blueger (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)

Status report

Lankinen will make his first start this season after Saros has started Nashville's first eight games; Lankinen's only appearance was two periods in relief of Saros in a 6-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 17. ... The Predators recalled Del Gaizo, a defenseman, from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Monday and placed Glass, a forward who has missed the past three games, on injured reserve. ... Fagemo returns after one game as a healthy scratch in place of Tomasino, who will sit out for the fourth time in five games. ... Demko will start after DeSmith made 20 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday. ... The Canucks held an optional morning skate Thursday but it appeared based on practice Monday that Beauvillier will move up to the third line, swapping spots with Joshua. ... Studnicka, a forward, skated in Joshua’s spot in practice but will be scratched for the fourth straight game.