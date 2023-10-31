Predators at Canucks

PREDATORS (4-4-0) at CANUCKS (5-2-1)
10 p.m. ET; SN1, BSSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Kiefer Sherwood -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista
Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Liam Foudy
Samuel Fagemo -- Juuso Parssinen -- Cole Smith
Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro
Ryan McDonagh -- Alexandre Carrier
Jeremy Lauzon -- Tyson Barrie
Kevin Lankinen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: Michael McCarron, Marc Del Gaizo, Philip Tomasino
Injured: Luke Schenn (lower body), Cody Glass (lower body)
Canucks projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Elias Pettersson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Phillip Di Giuseppe -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Anthony Beauvillier -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland
Dakota Joshua -- Sam Lafferty -- Nils Hoglander
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Ian Cole -- Mark Friedman
Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers
Thatcher Demko
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Jack Studnicka
Injured: Teddy Blueger (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)
Status report
Lankinen will make his first start this season after Saros has started Nashville's first eight games; Lankinen's only appearance was two periods in relief of Saros in a 6-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 17. ... The Predators recalled Del Gaizo, a defenseman, from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Monday and placed Glass, a forward who has missed the past three games, on injured reserve. ... Fagemo returns after one game as a healthy scratch in place of Tomasino, who will sit out for the fourth time in five games. ... Demko will start after DeSmith made 20 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday. ... The Canucks held an optional morning skate Thursday but it appeared based on practice Monday that Beauvillier will move up to the third line, swapping spots with Joshua. ... Studnicka, a forward, skated in Joshua’s spot in practice but will be scratched for the fourth straight game.