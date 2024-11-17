Predators at Canucks projected lineups

PREDATORS (5-10-3) at CANUCKS (9-4-3)
10 p.m. ET; SNP, FDSNSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Jonathan Marchesssault -- Tommy Novak -- Steven Stamkos
Luke Evangelista -- Colton Sissons -- Jusso Parssinen
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Zachary L’Heureux
Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Marc Del Gaizo -- Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Mark Jankowski, Adam Wilsby, Philip Tomasino
Injured: None
Canucks projected lineup
Pius Suter -- J.T. Miller -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Kiefer Sherwood
Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland
Danton Heinen -- Aatu Raty -- Nils Hoglander
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers
Erik Brannstrom -- Noah Juulsen
Kevin Lankinen
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: None
Injured: Vincent Desharnais (undisclosed), Brock Boeser (upper body), Derek Forbort (lower body), Thatcher Demko (lower body)
Status report
Novak will return after missing six games with an upper-body injury. … Predators coach Andrew Brunette said he would make other changes to his forward lines but other than Nyquist moving up to the top line and Stamkos moving down, Brunette didn’t specify after the morning skate. ... The Canucks did not have a morning skate, but Lankinen is expected to start against his former team after Silovs made 28 saves in a 4-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.