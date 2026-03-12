Predators at Canucks projected lineups

PREDATORS (29-27-8) at CANUCKS (19-37-8)
10 p.m. ET; SNP, FDSNSO
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Jonathan Marchessault
Filip Forsberg -- Matthew Wood -- Luke Evangelista
Zachary L’Heureux -- Erik Haula -- Ozzy Wiesblatt
Tyson Jost -- Fedor Svechkov -- Reid Schaefer
Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi
Nicolas Hague -- Justin Barron
Nick Perbix -- Ryan Ufko
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Joakim Kemell
Injured: Adam Wilsby (lower body)
Canucks projected lineup
Evander Kane -- Elias Pettersson -- Drew O’Connor
Liam Ohgren -- Marco Rossi -- Brock Boeser
Max Sasson -- Teddy Blueger -- Linus Karlsson
Curtis Douglas -- Aatu Raty -- Jake DeBrusk
Elias Pettersson -- Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander
Zeev Buium -- Victor Mancini
Nikita Tolopilo
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Nils Hoglander
Injured: P.O Joseph (upper body), Filip Chytil (facial fracture), Thatcher Demko (hip surgery), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Status report
Wiesblatt will enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch for a 4-2 win at the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, but Predators coach Andrew Brunette did not say who was coming out; based on Nashville's morning skate, it appears Kemell, a forward, will be scratched. ... Kane will return after missing a 2-0 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Monday with an upper-body injury and will replace Hoglander, a forward. ... O’Connor and DeBrusk swapped spots on the Canucks' first and fourth lines.