Predators at Canucks projected lineups

PREDATORS (29-27-8) at CANUCKS (19-37-8)

10 p.m. ET; SNP, FDSNSO

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Jonathan Marchessault

Filip Forsberg -- Matthew Wood -- Luke Evangelista

Zachary L’Heureux -- Erik Haula -- Ozzy Wiesblatt

Tyson Jost -- Fedor Svechkov -- Reid Schaefer

Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi

Nicolas Hague -- Justin Barron

Nick Perbix -- Ryan Ufko

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Joakim Kemell

Injured: Adam Wilsby (lower body)

Canucks projected lineup

Evander Kane -- Elias Pettersson -- Drew O’Connor

Liam Ohgren -- Marco Rossi -- Brock Boeser

Max Sasson -- Teddy Blueger -- Linus Karlsson

Curtis Douglas -- Aatu Raty -- Jake DeBrusk

Elias Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Zeev Buium -- Victor Mancini

Nikita Tolopilo

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Nils Hoglander

Injured: P.O Joseph (upper body), Filip Chytil (facial fracture), Thatcher Demko (hip surgery), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

Wiesblatt will enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch for a 4-2 win at the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, but Predators coach Andrew Brunette did not say who was coming out; based on Nashville's morning skate, it appears Kemell, a forward, will be scratched. ... Kane will return after missing a 2-0 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Monday with an upper-body injury and will replace Hoglander, a forward. ... O’Connor and DeBrusk swapped spots on the Canucks' first and fourth lines.