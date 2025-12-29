Predators at Mammoth projected lineups

PREDATORS (16-17-4) at MAMMOTH (18-18-3)
9 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Utah16
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Steven Stamkos
Tyson Jost -- Fedor Svechkov -- Matthew Wood
Reid Schaefer -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith
Roman Josi -- Nick Perbix
Brady Skjei -- Adam Wilsby
Nicolas Hague -- Nick Blankenburg
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: None
Injured: Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body), Justin Barron (lower body), Jonathan Marchessault (lower body)
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- JJ Peterka
Lawson Crouse -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Daniil But
Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Alexander Kerfoot
Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone
Vitek Vanecek
Matt Villalta
Scratched: Olli Maatta, Brandon Tanev, Kailer Yamamoto
Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body), Karel Vejmelka (upper body)
Status report
The Predators held an optional morning skate. ... Vejmelka, a goalie, was placed on injured reserve Monday retroactive to Dec. 23; Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny said he is day to day, and Villalta was recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League. Vejmelka did participate in some drills during Utah’s morning skate.