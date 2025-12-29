Predators at Mammoth projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

PREDATORS (16-17-4) at MAMMOTH (18-18-3)

9 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Utah16

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Steven Stamkos

Tyson Jost -- Fedor Svechkov -- Matthew Wood

Reid Schaefer -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith

Roman Josi -- Nick Perbix

Brady Skjei -- Adam Wilsby

Nicolas Hague -- Nick Blankenburg

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: None

Injured: Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body), Justin Barron (lower body), Jonathan Marchessault (lower body)

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- JJ Peterka

Lawson Crouse -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Daniil But

Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Alexander Kerfoot

Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone

Vitek Vanecek

Matt Villalta

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Brandon Tanev, Kailer Yamamoto

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body), Karel Vejmelka (upper body)

Status report

The Predators held an optional morning skate. ... Vejmelka, a goalie, was placed on injured reserve Monday retroactive to Dec. 23; Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny said he is day to day, and Villalta was recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League. Vejmelka did participate in some drills during Utah’s morning skate.

