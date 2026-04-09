Predators at Mammoth projected lineups

PREDATORS (37-31-10) at MAMMOTH (41-30-6)
9 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Utah16
Predators projected lineup
Zachary L’Heureux -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Steven Stamkos
Filip Forsberg -- Matthew Wood -- Jonathan Marchessault
Tyson Jost -- Erik Haula -- Luke Evangelista
Reid Schaefer -- Fedor Svechkov -- Joakim Kemell
Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi
Adam Wilsby -- Nick Perbix
Ryan Ufko -- Justin Barron
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Jordan Oesterle, Ozzy Wiesblatt
Injured: Nicolas Hague (upper body)
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse
Kailer Yamamoto -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
JJ Peterka -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Michael Carcone
Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev
Mikhail Sergachev -- MacKenzie Weegar
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Sean Durzi
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kevin Rooney, Dmitri Simashev
Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body), Jack McBain (lower body)
Status report
Hague remains day to day; the defenseman did not take part in the Predators morning skate and will miss his third straight game. ... Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny said there will be some game-time lineup decisions.