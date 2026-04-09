Predators at Mammoth projected lineups

PREDATORS (37-31-10) at MAMMOTH (41-30-6)

9 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Utah16

Predators projected lineup

Zachary L’Heureux -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Steven Stamkos

Filip Forsberg -- Matthew Wood -- Jonathan Marchessault

Tyson Jost -- Erik Haula -- Luke Evangelista

Reid Schaefer -- Fedor Svechkov -- Joakim Kemell

Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi

Adam Wilsby -- Nick Perbix

Ryan Ufko -- Justin Barron

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Jordan Oesterle, Ozzy Wiesblatt

Injured: Nicolas Hague (upper body)

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse

Kailer Yamamoto -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

JJ Peterka -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Michael Carcone

Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev -- MacKenzie Weegar

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Sean Durzi

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kevin Rooney, Dmitri Simashev

Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body), Jack McBain (lower body)

Status report

Hague remains day to day; the defenseman did not take part in the Predators morning skate and will miss his third straight game. ... Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny said there will be some game-time lineup decisions.