Coach’s Challenge: NSH @ UTA – 18:59 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: Utah

Type of Challenge: Puck Out of Play

Result: Call on the ice is overturned

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed."

After a thorough examination of all available replays, video review determined that the puck deflected off the glass before going out of play at 1:01 (18:59 elapsed time) of the second period.

Therefore, the delay of game penalty assessed to MacKenzie Weegar was rescinded.