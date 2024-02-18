Saros makes 35 saves, Predators defeat Blues

On Thursday, Saros allowed four goals on 18 shots before being pulled following the first period of a 9-2 loss against the Dallas Stars.

Ryan O'Reilly and Filip Forsberg each had a goal and an assist for Nashville (28-25-2), who won for just the second time in seven games (2-4-1).

Jordan Kyrou and Nathan Walker scored, and Jordan Binnington made 28 saves for the Blues (29-23-2), who are 8-3-0 in their last 11.

Colton Sissons gave Nashville a 1-0 lead with a wrist shot from the slot at 4:11 of the first after a giveaway by St. Louis forward Pavel Buchnevich.

Kyrou's power-play goal on a 5-on-3 tied it 1-1 at 19:05 when he one-timed a cross ice pass from Robert Thomas. It was Kyrou’s fifth goal in the past five games.

Luke Evangelista scored on a breakaway at 13:09 of the second period to give the Predators a 2-1 lead after Blues defenseman Marco Scandella whiffed on the puck at the offensive blue line.

Saros made a penalty shot save on Sy. Louis forward Jake Neighbours at 19:00.

Foreberg's wrist shot on the power play at 6:48 of the third period made it 3-1, and Luke Schenn's first goal with the Predators from the right point extended the lead to 4-1 at 7:51.

Walker cut it to 4-2 at 12:52 when the puck caromed in off him from the slot after Kevin Hayes shot from a sharp angle.

O'Reilly scored int an empty at 18:28 for the 5-2 final.