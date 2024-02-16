Predators at Blues

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PREDATORS (27-25-2) at BLUES (29-22-2)

5 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSMW

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Tommy Novak -- Colton Sissons -- Cody Glass

Yakov Trenin -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith

Egor Afanasyev -- Mark Jankowski -- Denis Gurianov

Roman Josi -- Tyson Barrie

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Ryan McDonagh -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Dante Fabbro, Luke Evangelista, Kiefer Sherwood

Injured: None

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours -- Brayden Schenn -- Kasperi Kapanen

Brandon Saad -- Kevin Hayes -- Alexey Toropchenko

Sammy Blais -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Matt Kessel

Marco Scandella -- Calle Rosen

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Nikita Alexandrov, Tyler Tucker

Injured: Justin Faulk (lower body), Scott Perunovich (lower body)

Status report

Saros is expected to start for the 12th time in 13 games after being pulled following the first period of a 9-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on Thursday. ... Kapanen had a maintenance day Friday, but coach Drew Bannister said it wasn't anything that should keep him from playing. ... Perunovich, a defenseman, practiced Friday for the second straight day but is expected to miss his sixth straight game. ... Blais is expected to enter the lineup for Alexandrov, a forward.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL announces full entertainment lineup, special guests for Stadium Series

Pastrnak continuing to thrive despite changing game with Bruins

NHL On Tap: Hurricanes look for more production from Necas at Coyotes

Jagr discusses love of Pittsburgh with NHL.com ahead of number retirement

Toffoli out to enjoy experience with Devils in 2024 Stadium Series

NHL Morning Skate for February 16

‘NHL Big City Greens Classic’ returns with Penguins, Bruins on March 9

Lindholm scores twice, Canucks ease past Red Wings for 3rd win in row

Zadina has career-high 4 points, Sharks defeat Flames 

Bedard quickly shakes off rust in return from injury for Blackhawks

Crosby scores 2, Penguins spoil Bedard's return to Blackhawks

Neighbours, Blues defeat Oilers for 8th win in past 10 games

2024 NHL Draft Notebook: Miettinen learning WHL wants 'more all the time'

Stadium Series brings back outdoor memories for Devils coach 

Outdoor memories featuring Stadium Series teams shared by NHL.com writers

Kucherov’s 3 points help Lightning top Avalanche

Stolarz makes 45 saves, Panthers shut out Sabres