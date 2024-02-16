Predators at Blues

PREDATORS (27-25-2) at BLUES (29-22-2)

5 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSMW

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Tommy Novak -- Colton Sissons -- Cody Glass

Yakov Trenin -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith

Egor Afanasyev -- Mark Jankowski -- Denis Gurianov

Roman Josi -- Tyson Barrie

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Ryan McDonagh -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Dante Fabbro, Luke Evangelista, Kiefer Sherwood

Injured: None

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours -- Brayden Schenn -- Kasperi Kapanen

Brandon Saad -- Kevin Hayes -- Alexey Toropchenko

Sammy Blais -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Matt Kessel

Marco Scandella -- Calle Rosen

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Nikita Alexandrov, Tyler Tucker

Injured: Justin Faulk (lower body), Scott Perunovich (lower body)

Status report

Saros is expected to start for the 12th time in 13 games after being pulled following the first period of a 9-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on Thursday. ... Kapanen had a maintenance day Friday, but coach Drew Bannister said it wasn't anything that should keep him from playing. ... Perunovich, a defenseman, practiced Friday for the second straight day but is expected to miss his sixth straight game. ... Blais is expected to enter the lineup for Alexandrov, a forward.