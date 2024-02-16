Predators at Blues

PREDATORS (27-25-2) at BLUES (29-22-2)
5 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSMW
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Tommy Novak -- Colton Sissons -- Cody Glass
Yakov Trenin -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith
Egor Afanasyev -- Mark Jankowski -- Denis Gurianov
Roman Josi -- Tyson Barrie
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Ryan McDonagh -- Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Dante Fabbro, Luke Evangelista, Kiefer Sherwood
Injured: None
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours -- Brayden Schenn -- Kasperi Kapanen
Brandon Saad -- Kevin Hayes -- Alexey Toropchenko
Sammy Blais -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko
Torey Krug -- Matt Kessel
Marco Scandella -- Calle Rosen
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Nikita Alexandrov, Tyler Tucker
Injured: Justin Faulk (lower body), Scott Perunovich (lower body)
Status report
Saros is expected to start for the 12th time in 13 games after being pulled following the first period of a 9-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on Thursday. ... Kapanen had a maintenance day Friday, but coach Drew Bannister said it wasn't anything that should keep him from playing. ... Perunovich, a defenseman, practiced Friday for the second straight day but is expected to miss his sixth straight game. ... Blais is expected to enter the lineup for Alexandrov, a forward.