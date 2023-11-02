Latest News

Anaheim Ducks Arizona Coyotes discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Surprising Ducks, Canadiens discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Winnipeg Jets Vegas Golden Knights game preview november 2

Jets at Golden Knights
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Karlsson, 3 other Penguins practice with neck guards

Karlsson, 3 Penguins teammates wear neck guard in practice
On Tap: Canucks can extend point streak to 6 games

NHL On Tap: Canucks can stretch point streak to 6 games at Sharks
Dorion out as Senators GM, replaced by Staios

Dorion out as Senators GM, replaced by Staios
Gudas' 101.69 mph shot fastest in NHL this season

Gudas' 101.69 mph shot fastest recorded in NHL this season
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Terry completes hat trick in OT, Ducks top Coyotes for 5th straight victory

Terry completes hat trick in OT, Ducks top Coyotes for 5th straight victory
Rantanen, Avalanche get back on track with win against Blues

Rantanen, Avalanche get back on track with win against Blues
Bruins, Maple Leafs ready for ‘important’ matchup

Bruins, Maple Leafs ready for ‘important’ matchup
Oettinger makes 43 saves, Stars hand Flames 6th straight loss

Oettinger makes 43 saves, Stars hand Flames 6th straight loss
Super 16: Golden Knights unanimous No. 1 for 3rd straight week

Super 16: Golden Knights unanimous No. 1 for 3rd straight week
Barkov ‘consistently great’ on way to Panthers games played record

Barkov ‘consistently great’ on way to Panthers games played record
On Campus: NCAA free agents to watch this season

On Campus: Free agents to watch this season
Power breaks tie in 3rd period, Sabres defeat Flyers

Power breaks tie in 3rd period, Sabres defeat Flyers
Hart leaves Flyers game with mid-body injury

Hart leaves Flyers game with mid-body injury

Predators at Kraken

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PREDATORS (4-5-0) at KRAKEN (3-5-2)

10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, BSSO, SNO, SNE

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Kiefer Sherwood -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Liam Foudy

Samuel Fagemo -- Juuso Parssinen -- Cole Smith

Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro

Ryan McDonagh -- Alexandre Carrier

Jeremy Lauzon -- Tyson Barrie

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Michael McCarron, Marc Del Gaizo, Philip Tomasino

Injured: Luke Schenn (lower body), Cody Glass (lower body)

Kraken projected lineup

Tye Kartye -- Matty Beniers -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jaden Schwartz -- Alex Wennberg -- Jordan Eberle

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Jared McCann

Devin Shore -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Kailer Yamamoto

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Jaycob Megna

Injured: Brandon Tanev (lower body), Andre Burakovsky (upper body)

Status report

Saros is expected to make his ninth start in 10 games after Lankinen made 22 saves in a 5-2 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. ... Grubauer is expected to make his second consecutive start after making 34 saves in a 4-3 overtime win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. ... Tanev skated in a non-contact jersey during the Kraken morning skate, his first time practicing since being injured during a 4-1 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 10; the forward will miss his 10th straight game.