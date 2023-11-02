Predators at Kraken

PREDATORS (4-5-0) at KRAKEN (3-5-2)
10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, BSSO, SNO, SNE
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Kiefer Sherwood -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista
Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Liam Foudy
Samuel Fagemo -- Juuso Parssinen -- Cole Smith
Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro
Ryan McDonagh -- Alexandre Carrier
Jeremy Lauzon -- Tyson Barrie
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Michael McCarron, Marc Del Gaizo, Philip Tomasino
Injured: Luke Schenn (lower body), Cody Glass (lower body)
Kraken projected lineup
Tye Kartye -- Matty Beniers -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jaden Schwartz -- Alex Wennberg -- Jordan Eberle
Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Jared McCann
Devin Shore -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Kailer Yamamoto
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Jaycob Megna
Injured: Brandon Tanev (lower body), Andre Burakovsky (upper body)
Status report
Saros is expected to make his ninth start in 10 games after Lankinen made 22 saves in a 5-2 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. ... Grubauer is expected to make his second consecutive start after making 34 saves in a 4-3 overtime win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. ... Tanev skated in a non-contact jersey during the Kraken morning skate, his first time practicing since being injured during a 4-1 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 10; the forward will miss his 10th straight game.