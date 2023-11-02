Predators at Kraken

PREDATORS (4-5-0) at KRAKEN (3-5-2)

10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, BSSO, SNO, SNE

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Kiefer Sherwood -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Liam Foudy

Samuel Fagemo -- Juuso Parssinen -- Cole Smith

Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro

Ryan McDonagh -- Alexandre Carrier

Jeremy Lauzon -- Tyson Barrie

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Michael McCarron, Marc Del Gaizo, Philip Tomasino

Injured: Luke Schenn (lower body), Cody Glass (lower body)

Kraken projected lineup

Tye Kartye -- Matty Beniers -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jaden Schwartz -- Alex Wennberg -- Jordan Eberle

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Jared McCann

Devin Shore -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Kailer Yamamoto

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Jaycob Megna

Injured: Brandon Tanev (lower body), Andre Burakovsky (upper body)

Status report

Saros is expected to make his ninth start in 10 games after Lankinen made 22 saves in a 5-2 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. ... Grubauer is expected to make his second consecutive start after making 34 saves in a 4-3 overtime win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. ... Tanev skated in a non-contact jersey during the Kraken morning skate, his first time practicing since being injured during a 4-1 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 10; the forward will miss his 10th straight game.