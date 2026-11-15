Predators at Sharks projected lineups

PREDATORS (11-4-5) at SHARKS (9-11-2)
9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Mavrik Bourque
Filip Forsberg -- Shane Wright -- Nils Hoglander
Reid Schaefer -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Vitali Pinchuk
Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Adam Edstrom
Roman Josi -- Adam Wilsby
Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix
Daemon Hunt -- Jayden Struble
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Nicolas Hague, Ilya Lyubushkin
Injured: Jonathan Marchessault (lower body), William Trudeau (upper body)
Sharks projected lineup
Ivar Stenberg -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
Mason Marchment -- Michael Misa -- Collin Graf
Tyler Toffoli -- Ty Dellandrea -- Kiefer Sherwood
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette
Darnell Nurse -- Michael Kesselring
Sam Dickinson -- Jacob Trouba
Dmitry Orlov -- Eric Pohlkamp
Alex Nedeljkovic
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Nolan Allan
Injured: Igor Chernyshov (upper body), Alexander Wennberg (upper body)
Status report
The Predators held an optional morning skate. Saros was their first goalie to leave the ice, an indication he could start. ... The Sharks did not hold a morning skate. Nedeljkovic could start after Askarov made 27 saves in a Sharks 6-5 shootout win against the Utah Mammoth on Saturday. ... Wennberg, a forward, could return after he was unavailable Saturday, when he did participate in the morning skate.