Predators at Sharks projected lineups

PREDATORS (11-4-5) at SHARKS (9-11-2)

9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Mavrik Bourque

Filip Forsberg -- Shane Wright -- Nils Hoglander

Reid Schaefer -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Vitali Pinchuk

Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Adam Edstrom

Roman Josi -- Adam Wilsby

Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix

Daemon Hunt -- Jayden Struble

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Nicolas Hague, Ilya Lyubushkin

Injured: Jonathan Marchessault (lower body), William Trudeau (upper body)

Sharks projected lineup

Ivar Stenberg -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

Mason Marchment -- Michael Misa -- Collin Graf

Tyler Toffoli -- Ty Dellandrea -- Kiefer Sherwood

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette

Darnell Nurse -- Michael Kesselring

Sam Dickinson -- Jacob Trouba

Dmitry Orlov -- Eric Pohlkamp

Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Nolan Allan

Injured: Igor Chernyshov (upper body), Alexander Wennberg (upper body)

Status report

The Predators held an optional morning skate. Saros was their first goalie to leave the ice, an indication he could start. ... The Sharks did not hold a morning skate. Nedeljkovic could start after Askarov made 27 saves in a Sharks 6-5 shootout win against the Utah Mammoth on Saturday. ... Wennberg, a forward, could return after he was unavailable Saturday, when he did participate in the morning skate.