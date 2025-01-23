Predators at Sharks projected lineups

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault

Gustav Nyquist -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Tommy Novak -- Fedor Svechkov -- Zachary L'Heureux

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons

Roman Josi -- Justin Barron

Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg

Adam Wilsby -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Spencer Stastney, Kieffer Bellows

Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Luke Evangelista (lower body), Mark Jankowski (upper body)

Sharks projected lineup

Fabian Zetterlund -- Mikael Granlund -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli

Nikolai Kovalenko -- Alexander Wennberg -- Walker Duehr

Barclay Goodrow -- Luke Kunin -- Ty Dellandrea

Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci

Timothy Liljegren -- Mario Ferraro

Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta

Yaroslav Askarov

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Collin Graf, Carl Grundstrom, Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Vitek Vanecek (upper body), Nico Sturm (lower body), Klim Kostin (lower body)

Status report

Sturm was placed on injured reserve Wednesday and the forward is considered week to week. ... Duehr was claimed off waivers from the Calgary Flames on Wednesday and will make his Sharks debut. ... Toffoli will return after missing three games because of a lower-body injury.