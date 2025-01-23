Predators at Sharks projected lineups
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault
Gustav Nyquist -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Tommy Novak -- Fedor Svechkov -- Zachary L'Heureux
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons
Roman Josi -- Justin Barron
Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg
Adam Wilsby -- Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Spencer Stastney, Kieffer Bellows
Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Luke Evangelista (lower body), Mark Jankowski (upper body)
Sharks projected lineup
Fabian Zetterlund -- Mikael Granlund -- Will Smith
William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli
Nikolai Kovalenko -- Alexander Wennberg -- Walker Duehr
Barclay Goodrow -- Luke Kunin -- Ty Dellandrea
Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci
Timothy Liljegren -- Mario Ferraro
Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta
Yaroslav Askarov
Alexandar Georgiev
Scratched: Collin Graf, Carl Grundstrom, Marc-Edouard Vlasic
Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Vitek Vanecek (upper body), Nico Sturm (lower body), Klim Kostin (lower body)
Status report
Sturm was placed on injured reserve Wednesday and the forward is considered week to week. ... Duehr was claimed off waivers from the Calgary Flames on Wednesday and will make his Sharks debut. ... Toffoli will return after missing three games because of a lower-body injury.