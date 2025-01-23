Predators at Sharks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PREDATORS (17-22-7) at SHARKS (14-30-6)

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSCA

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault

Gustav Nyquist -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Tommy Novak -- Fedor Svechkov -- Zachary L'Heureux

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons

Roman Josi -- Justin Barron

Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg

Adam Wilsby -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Spencer Stastney, Kieffer Bellows

Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Luke Evangelista (lower body), Mark Jankowski (upper body)

Sharks projected lineup

Fabian Zetterlund -- Mikael Granlund -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli

Nikolai Kovalenko -- Alexander Wennberg -- Walker Duehr

Barclay Goodrow -- Luke Kunin -- Ty Dellandrea

Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci

Timothy Liljegren -- Mario Ferraro

Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta

Yaroslav Askarov

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Collin Graf, Carl Grundstrom, Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Vitek Vanecek (upper body), Nico Sturm (lower body), Klim Kostin (lower body)

Status report

Sturm was placed on injured reserve Wednesday and the forward is considered week to week. ... Duehr was claimed off waivers from the Calgary Flames on Wednesday and will make his Sharks debut. ... Toffoli will return after missing three games because of a lower-body injury.

Latest News

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Lundell talks Finland-Sweden rivalry at 4 Nations Face-Off on '@TheRink' podcast

Detroit Red Wings Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Kaprizov to return to lineup for Wild against Utah

NHL Buzz: Kane day to day, out for Red Wings against Canadiens

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

AHL Notebook: Top prospects in All-Star Classic from Eastern Conference

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin continues goal record chase with Capitals against Kraken

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Kempe scores winner, Kings rally past Panthers in 3rd period

Pionk propels Jets past Avalanche in OT

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Super 16: Hurricanes rise, Devils fall in weekly rankings

Fantilli scores 1st hat trick, Blue Jackets defeat Maple Leafs

Hischier gets 3 points, Devils end 4-game slide with win against Bruins