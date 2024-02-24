Predators at Sharks

PREDATORS (30-25-2) at SHARKS (15-35-5)
10 p.m. ET; BSSO, NBCSCA
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Cody Glass
Tommy Novak -- Mark Jankowski -- Luke Evangelista
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Kiefer Sherwood
Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro
Ryan McDonagh -- Luke Schenn
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Egor Afanasyev, Denis Gurianov
Injured: None
Sharks projected lineup
Anthony Duclair -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund
Mike Hoffman -- William Eklund -- Alexander Barabanov
Filip Zadina -- Nico Sturm -- Justin Bailey
Kevin Labanc -- Ryan Carpenter -- Givani Smith
Mario Ferraro -- Ty Emberson
Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta
Kyle Burroughs -- Calen Addison
Kaapo Kahkonen
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Nikita Okhotiuk
Injured: Tomas Hertl (lower body), Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Luke Kunin (undisclosed)
Status report
Saros will make his 14th start in 16 games. ... The Sharks held an optional morning skate Saturday... Kahkonen will start for the fourth time in six games after Blackwood made 22 saves in a 4-0 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday... Vlasic, a defenseman, is day to day after being injured in practice Friday. ... Smith was activated from injured reserve and will return after missing 22 games with a lower-body injury. ... Kunin, a forward, is questionable.