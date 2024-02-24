Predators at Sharks

By NHL.com
PREDATORS (30-25-2) at SHARKS (15-35-5)

10 p.m. ET; BSSO, NBCSCA

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Cody Glass

Tommy Novak -- Mark Jankowski -- Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Kiefer Sherwood

Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro

Ryan McDonagh -- Luke Schenn

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Egor Afanasyev, Denis Gurianov

Injured: None

Sharks projected lineup

Anthony Duclair -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Mike Hoffman -- William Eklund -- Alexander Barabanov

Filip Zadina -- Nico Sturm -- Justin Bailey

Kevin Labanc -- Ryan Carpenter -- Givani Smith

Mario Ferraro -- Ty Emberson

Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta

Kyle Burroughs -- Calen Addison

Kaapo Kahkonen

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Nikita Okhotiuk

Injured: Tomas Hertl (lower body), Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Luke Kunin (undisclosed)

Status report

Saros will make his 14th start in 16 games. ... The Sharks held an optional morning skate Saturday... Kahkonen will start for the fourth time in six games after Blackwood made 22 saves in a 4-0 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday... Vlasic, a defenseman, is day to day after being injured in practice Friday. ... Smith was activated from injured reserve and will return after missing 22 games with a lower-body injury. ... Kunin, a forward, is questionable.

