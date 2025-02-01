Predators at Penguins projected lineups

PREDATORS (18-25-7) at PENGUINS (21-24-8)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault

Luke Evangelista -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Tommy Novak -- Fedor Svechkov -- Zachary L'Heureux

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons

Roman Josi -- Justin Barron

Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg

Adam Wilsby -- Luke Schenn

Matt Murray

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Vincent Hinostroza

Injured: Juuse Saros (illness) Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Luke Evangelista (lower body), Mark Jankowski (upper body)

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting -- Cody Glass -- Anthony Beauvillier

Jesse Puljujarvi -- Kevin Hayes -- Philip Tomasino

Bokondji Imama -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Matt Grzelcyk -- Kris Letang

Ryan Shea -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- P.O Joseph

Alex Nedeljkovic

Joel Blomqvist

Scratched: Matt Nieto, Danton Heinen, Vincent Desharnais

Injured: Evgeni Malkin (lower body)

Status report

Murray was recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Friday when Saros, a fellow goalie, was unavailable for a 4-3 loss at the Buffalo Sabres. Annunen made 23 saves Friday. ... The Penguins acquired a conditional first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, forwards Heinen and Melvin Fernstrom and Desharnais, a defenseman, in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Friday for defenseman Marcus Pettersson and forward Drew O’Connor. Heinen and Desharnais are expected to arrive in Pittsburgh at some point Saturday, but their status for the game is uncertain, Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas said.