Predators at Penguins projected lineups

PREDATORS (18-25-7) at PENGUINS (21-24-8)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault
Luke Evangelista -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Tommy Novak -- Fedor Svechkov -- Zachary L'Heureux
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons
Roman Josi -- Justin Barron
Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg
Adam Wilsby -- Luke Schenn
Matt Murray
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Vincent Hinostroza
Injured: Juuse Saros (illness) Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Luke Evangelista (lower body), Mark Jankowski (upper body)
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting -- Cody Glass -- Anthony Beauvillier
Jesse Puljujarvi -- Kevin Hayes -- Philip Tomasino
Bokondji Imama -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
Matt Grzelcyk -- Kris Letang
Ryan Shea -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves -- P.O Joseph
Alex Nedeljkovic
Joel Blomqvist
Scratched: Matt Nieto, Danton Heinen, Vincent Desharnais
Injured: Evgeni Malkin (lower body)
Status report
Murray was recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Friday when Saros, a fellow goalie, was unavailable for a 4-3 loss at the Buffalo Sabres. Annunen made 23 saves Friday. ... The Penguins acquired a conditional first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, forwards Heinen and Melvin Fernstrom and Desharnais, a defenseman, in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Friday for defenseman Marcus Pettersson and forward Drew O’Connor. Heinen and Desharnais are expected to arrive in Pittsburgh at some point Saturday, but their status for the game is uncertain, Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas said.