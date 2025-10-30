Predators at Flyers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

PREDATORS (4-5-2) at FLYERS (5-3-1)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSP

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Erik Haula -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault

Michael Bunting -- Fedor Svechkov -- Matthew Wood

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Ozzy Wiesblatt

Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix

Nicolas Hague -- Nick Blankenburg

Spencer Stastney -- Justin Barron

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Tyson Jost

Injured: Roman Josi (upper body), Adam Wilsby (lower body)

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Emil Andrae -- Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Nikita Grebenkin, Adam Ginning, Emil Andrae

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Samuel Ersson (undisclosed)

Status report

Wilsby is considered day to day. The defenseman left a 5-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday during the second period because of injury. Blankenburg will replace him after being scratched the previous five games. ... Svechkov will return to the lineup after being scratched the previous two games. He'll play center with Haula moving to the wing and Jost, a forward, being scratched. ... Ersson is considered day to day after the goalie "tweaked" something warming up for practice Wednesday, coach Rick Tocchet said. Kolosov will be called up from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League to back up Vladar. ... Andrae will play after being recalled from the AHL on Tuesday. He'll replace Zamula, a defenseman. ... Dvorak skated briefly during an optional morning skate and will play after taking a maintenance day Wednesday.

