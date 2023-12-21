Predators at Flyers

PREDATORS (18-14-0) at FLYERS (18-10-3)
7 p.m. ET; BSSO, NBCSP
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Tommy Novak -- Colton Sissons -- Luke Evangelista
Yakov Trenin -- Juuso Parssinen -- Philip Tomasino
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Kiefer Sherwood
Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Luke Schenn -- Tyson Barrie
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Dante Fabbro, Cody Glass
Injured: None
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Bobby Brink
Joel Farabee -- Ryan Poehling -- Cam Atkinson
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker
Marc Staal -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Samuel Ersson
Carter Hart
Scratched: Egor Zamula, Rhett Gardner, Cal Petersen
Injured: Noah Cates (foot)
Status report
Sherwood will play after missing three games because of an upper-body injury. He will replace Glass, a forward. Coach Andrew Brunette said there could be other lineup changes. ... Hart's status as backup goalie will be a game-time decision because of an illness. Cal Petersen took part in the morning skate and was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League. ... Staal will replace Zamula, a defenseman, after being scratched for a 3-2 overtime against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.