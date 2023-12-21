Predators at Flyers

PREDATORS (18-14-0) at FLYERS (18-10-3)

7 p.m. ET; BSSO, NBCSP

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Tommy Novak -- Colton Sissons -- Luke Evangelista

Yakov Trenin -- Juuso Parssinen -- Philip Tomasino

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Kiefer Sherwood

Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Luke Schenn -- Tyson Barrie

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Dante Fabbro, Cody Glass

Injured: None

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Bobby Brink

Joel Farabee -- Ryan Poehling -- Cam Atkinson

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker 

Marc Staal -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Samuel Ersson

Carter Hart

Scratched: Egor Zamula, Rhett Gardner, Cal Petersen

Injured: Noah Cates (foot)

Status report

Sherwood will play after missing three games because of an upper-body injury. He will replace Glass, a forward. Coach Andrew Brunette said there could be other lineup changes. ... Hart's status as backup goalie will be a game-time decision because of an illness. Cal Petersen took part in the morning skate and was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League. ... Staal will replace Zamula, a defenseman, after being scratched for a 3-2 overtime against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

