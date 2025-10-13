Saros makes 31 saves, Predators edge Senators

Saros made 12 saves in the third period, including a desperation glove save on Tim Stutzle at the edge of the crease to keep it 2-0 at 15:30 of the third period.

Jonathan Marchessault had two goals, and Ryan O’Reilly scored for the Predators (2-0-1).

Ridly Greig scored, and Linus Ullmark made 22 saves for the Senators (1-2-0) in their home opener.

Ottawa was 6-for-6 on the penalty kill after going 3-for-8 in its first two games of the season.

The Senators thought they’d scored when Jake Sanderson beat Saros over the right shoulder with a snap shot at 6:05 of the second period, but the Predators challenged for goaltender interference and the call on the ice was overturned.

Marchessault gave Nashville a 1-0 lead at 12:11 of the first period when he accepted a pass from Michael Bunting down low and tucked it between Ullmark’s pads.

O’Reilly scored on a drop pass from Steven Stamkos on a 3-on-2 rush to push it to 2-0 at 14:38 of the third period.

Dylan Cozens’ centering pass redirected in off of Greig’s skate in front of the net on a power play to cut it to 2-1 at 17:57.

Marchessault and Cole Smith each scored empty-net goals 42 seconds apart in the final minute of the game for the 4-1 final.