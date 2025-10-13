Coach's Challenge: NSH @ OTT – 6:05 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Nashville

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Ottawa

Explanation:
Video review determined Ottawa’s Tim Stutzle entered the crease on his own, made contact with the pad of goaltender Juuse Saros and impaired his ability to play his position prior to Jake Sanderson's goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1, which states in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

Latest News

Kreider, Rempe sing in Shoulder Check Mental Health Day video

NHL On Tap: Neighbours, Blues look to sweep road trip at Canucks

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Gulutzan back with Stars, among several getting another chance as NHL coach

Canadiens show Hutson love after signing new contract

Dorofeyev leads 3 Stars of the Week

NHL Status Report: Norris could miss 8 weeks for Sabres

Hutson signs 8-year, $70.8 million contract with Canadiens

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Zizing ‘Em Up: Keith Tkachuk says U.S. can inspire next generation with Olympic gold

Color of Hockey: Takatsuka developing future goalies in Kraken youth program

NHL nationally televised games for week of Oct. 13

Nylander in 11th season with Maple Leafs, ‘thankful to play’ for Toronto

Lindgren makes 35 saves in season debut, Capitals shut out Rangers

Judge, Rizzo take in Rangers game at Madison Square Garden

Schaefer roasts his father after scoring 1st NHL goal with Islanders

Cootes hoping to stay in NHL as 18-year-old, Canucks 'keeping door open'