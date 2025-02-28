Predators at Islanders projected lineups

PREDATORS (21-30-7) at ISLANDERS (26-25-7)

12:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN, NHLN

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Jonathan Marchessault

Steven Stamkos -- Fedor Svechkov -- Gustav Nyquist

Kiefer Bellows -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons

Brady Skjei -- Justin Barron

Marc Del Gaizo -- Nick Blankenburg

Andreas Englund -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: None

Injured: Zachary L’Heureux (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Mark Jankowski (upper body), Roman Josi (upper body)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Anthony Duclair

Simon Holmstrom -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Casey Cizikas -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Hudson Fasching

Pierre Engvall -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb

Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo

Adam Pelech – Noah Dobson

Adam Boqvist -- Ryan Pulock

Ilya Sorokin

Jakub Skarek

Scratched: Scott Mayfield, Maxim Tsyplakov, Scott Perunovich

Injured: Mathew Barzal (lower body), Matt Martin (lower body), Marcus Hogberg (upper body) Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)

Status report

Josi, a defenseman, remains day-to-day. ... Engvall will enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch for a 2-1 win at the Boston Bruins on Thursday. ... Reilly was cleared for contact Friday; the defenseman has been out of the lineup since Nov. 1 after sustaining a concussion in a 4-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres led to the discovery of a heart defect. Reilly had a heart procedure Nov. 19 and returned to team practice Feb. 23 wearing a regular practice jersey; there is no timetable for his return.