Predators at Islanders projected lineups

PREDATORS (21-30-7) at ISLANDERS (26-25-7)
12:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN, NHLN
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Jonathan Marchessault
Steven Stamkos -- Fedor Svechkov -- Gustav Nyquist
Kiefer Bellows -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons
Brady Skjei -- Justin Barron
Marc Del Gaizo -- Nick Blankenburg
Andreas Englund -- Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: None
Injured: Zachary L’Heureux (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Mark Jankowski (upper body), Roman Josi (upper body)
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Anthony Duclair
Simon Holmstrom -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Casey Cizikas -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Hudson Fasching
Pierre Engvall -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb
Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo
Adam Pelech – Noah Dobson
Adam Boqvist -- Ryan Pulock
Ilya Sorokin
Jakub Skarek
Scratched: Scott Mayfield, Maxim Tsyplakov, Scott Perunovich
Injured: Mathew Barzal (lower body), Matt Martin (lower body), Marcus Hogberg (upper body) Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)
Status report
Josi, a defenseman, remains day-to-day. ... Engvall will enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch for a 2-1 win at the Boston Bruins on Thursday. ... Reilly was cleared for contact Friday; the defenseman has been out of the lineup since Nov. 1 after sustaining a concussion in a 4-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres led to the discovery of a heart defect. Reilly had a heart procedure Nov. 19 and returned to team practice Feb. 23 wearing a regular practice jersey; there is no timetable for his return.