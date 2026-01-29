Predators at Devils projected lineups

PREDATORS (24-23-5) at DEVILS (27-24-2)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Steven Stamkos
Ozzy Wiesblatt -- Michael McCarron -- Matthew Wood
Cole Smith -- Jonathan Marchessault
Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi
Adam Wilsby -- Nick Perbix
Nick Blankenburg -- Justin Barron
Andreas Englund
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Tyson Jost
Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body)
Devils projected lineup
Evgenii Dadonov -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Nico Hischier -- Maxim Tsyplakov
Timo Meier -- Dawson Mercer -- Lenni Hameenaho
Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Conner Brown
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Brett Pesce -- Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Juho Lammikko, Colton White
Injured: Luke Hughes (shoulder), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Stefan Noesen (knee), Cody Glass (lower body)
Status report
The Predators did not hold a morning skate. ... Nashville assigned forward Fedor Svechkov to Milwaukee of the American Hockey League. ... Hague, a defenseman, is week to week. ... The Predators could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, as they did in a 3-2 overtime loss at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. ... Tysplakov will make his Devils debut after being acquired in a trade with the New York Islanders on Tuesday. ... Glass is day to day; the forward was injured blocking a shot by Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey during the second period of a 4-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.