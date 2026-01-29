Predators at Devils projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

PREDATORS (24-23-5) at DEVILS (27-24-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Steven Stamkos

Ozzy Wiesblatt -- Michael McCarron -- Matthew Wood

Cole Smith -- Jonathan Marchessault

Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi

Adam Wilsby -- Nick Perbix

Nick Blankenburg -- Justin Barron

Andreas Englund

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Tyson Jost

Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body)

Devils projected lineup

Evgenii Dadonov -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Nico Hischier -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Timo Meier -- Dawson Mercer -- Lenni Hameenaho

Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Conner Brown

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Brett Pesce -- Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Juho Lammikko, Colton White

Injured: Luke Hughes (shoulder), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Stefan Noesen (knee), Cody Glass (lower body)

Status report

The Predators did not hold a morning skate. ... Nashville assigned forward Fedor Svechkov to Milwaukee of the American Hockey League. ... Hague, a defenseman, is week to week. ... The Predators could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, as they did in a 3-2 overtime loss at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. ... Tysplakov will make his Devils debut after being acquired in a trade with the New York Islanders on Tuesday. ... Glass is day to day; the forward was injured blocking a shot by Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey during the second period of a 4-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

