Predators at Devils

PREDATORS (44-29-4) at DEVILS (37-36-4)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSO, SN
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Jason Zucker -- Colton Sissons -- Anthony Beauvillier
Mark Jankowski -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Kiefer Sherwood
Roman Josi -- Ryan McDonagh
Spencer Stastney -- Luke Schenn
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Cody Glass, Tyson Barrie, Dante Fabbro
Injured: None
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Jack Hughes -- Erik Haula -- Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat -- Tomas Nosek -- Alexander Holtz
Kurtis MacDermid -- Chris Tierney -- Curtis Lazar
Kevin Bahl -- Brendan Smith
Luke Hughes -- Nick DeSimone
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec
Kaapo Kahkonen
Jake Allen
Scratched: Brian Halonen
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Nathan Bastian (lower body), John Marino (undisclosed), Nolan Foote (undisclosed)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate on Sunday. ... Saros is expected to start after Lankinen made 28 saves in a 2-0 loss at the New York Islanders on Saturday. ... Kahkonen is expected to start after Allen made 25 saves in a 4-3 win at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. ... Marino, a defenseman, did not play Saturday and is questionable.