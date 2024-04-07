Predators at Devils

PREDATORS (44-29-4) at DEVILS (37-36-4)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSO, SN

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Jason Zucker -- Colton Sissons -- Anthony Beauvillier

Mark Jankowski -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Kiefer Sherwood

Roman Josi -- Ryan McDonagh

Spencer Stastney -- Luke Schenn

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Cody Glass, Tyson Barrie, Dante Fabbro

Injured: None

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Jack Hughes -- Erik Haula -- Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat -- Tomas Nosek -- Alexander Holtz

Kurtis MacDermid -- Chris Tierney -- Curtis Lazar

Kevin Bahl -- Brendan Smith

Luke Hughes -- Nick DeSimone

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec

Kaapo Kahkonen

Jake Allen

Scratched: Brian Halonen

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Nathan Bastian (lower body), John Marino (undisclosed), Nolan Foote (undisclosed)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate on Sunday. ... Saros is expected to start after Lankinen made 28 saves in a 2-0 loss at the New York Islanders on Saturday. ... Kahkonen is expected to start after Allen made 25 saves in a 4-3 win at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. ... Marino, a defenseman, did not play Saturday and is questionable.