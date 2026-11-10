Predators at Kings projected lineups

PREDATORS (8-4-5) at KINGS (5-8-2)
10 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SNE
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Mavrik Bourque
Filip Forsberg -- Shane Wright -- Nils Hoglander
Reid Schaefer -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Vitali Pinchuk
Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Adam Edstrom
Roman Josi -- Adam Wilsby
Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix
Daemon Hunt -- Jayden Struble
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Nicolas Hague, Ilya Lyubushkin
Injured: Jonathan Marchessault (lower body), William Trudeau (upper body)
Kings projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Corey Perry
Erik Haula -- Kenny Connors -- Joel Armia
Andre Lee -- Scott Laughton -- Mats Zuccarello
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Alex Turcotte, Samuel Helenius
Injured: Erik Gustafsson (undisclosed), Kevin Fiala (leg surgery)
Status report
Marchessault traveled with the Predators for their five-game road trip, but the forward is expected to miss his fourth straight game. … Zuccarello was activated from injured reserve and will return after missing six games because of an upper-body injury. … Gustafsson, a defenseman, is day to day. … Fiala, a forward, is trending toward making his season debut as early as Thursday against the New York Islanders.