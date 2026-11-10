Predators at Kings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

PREDATORS (8-4-5) at KINGS (5-8-2)

10 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SNE

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Mavrik Bourque

Filip Forsberg -- Shane Wright -- Nils Hoglander

Reid Schaefer -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Vitali Pinchuk

Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Adam Edstrom

Roman Josi -- Adam Wilsby

Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix

Daemon Hunt -- Jayden Struble

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Nicolas Hague, Ilya Lyubushkin

Injured: Jonathan Marchessault (lower body), William Trudeau (upper body)

Kings projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Corey Perry

Erik Haula -- Kenny Connors -- Joel Armia

Andre Lee -- Scott Laughton -- Mats Zuccarello

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Alex Turcotte, Samuel Helenius

Injured: Erik Gustafsson (undisclosed), Kevin Fiala (leg surgery)

Status report

Marchessault traveled with the Predators for their five-game road trip, but the forward is expected to miss his fourth straight game. … Zuccarello was activated from injured reserve and will return after missing six games because of an upper-body injury. … Gustafsson, a defenseman, is day to day. … Fiala, a forward, is trending toward making his season debut as early as Thursday against the New York Islanders.

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