Verhaeghe has 3 points, Panthers top Predators for 6th win in row

Sam Reinhart scored in his fifth straight game, Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and an assist, and Aleksander Barkov had three assists for the Panthers (10-3-1), who have won nine of their past 11 (9-1-1) and were playing their first game since completing a sweep of the Dallas Stars at the NHL Global Series Finland on Saturday.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 16 saves for his fourth consecutive win.

Steven Stamkos and Juuso Parssinen scored for the Predators (4-9-1), who were coming off a 3-2 loss at the Washington Capitals on Wednesday and have lost three in a row and five of six. Scott Wedgewood made 28 saves.

Reinhart gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 3:33 of the first period with his 11th goal of the season, and Tkachuk made it 2-0 at 5:14.

Rodrigues extended it to 3-0 at 1:56 of the second period, scoring for the third straight game with a wrist shot from the right circle.

Verhaeghe pushed it to 4-0 at 11:18 with a power-play goal, backhanding a shot off a point shot from Balinskis.

Stamkos cut it to 4-1 at 13:52 with a one-timer on the power play off a pass from Roman Josi.

Verhaeghe made it 5-1 at 19:32, scoring on a cross-ice pass from Barkov at 19:32.

Nosek extended it to 6-1 at 11:23 for his first goal with the Panthers after a cross-ice feed from Nate Schmidt deflected off his skate and past Wedgewood.

Parssinen scored just 28 seconds later to make it 6-2, deflecting Marc Del Gaizo’s point shot past Bobrovsky from the slot.