Predators shut out Panthers, extend point streak to 16

Gustav Nyquist had a goal and an assist for the Predators (41-25-4), who have won four straight games, six of their past seven and 14 of 16. They are 14-0-2 during the longest point streak in their history.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 34 saves for the Panthers (45-20-4), who have lost three in a row and were shut out for the seventh time this season, including twice during the losing streak.

Nyquist put Nashville ahead 1-0 at 17:47 of the first period, sweeping the puck past Bobrovsky from the edge of the crease.

Forsberg made it 2-0 on the power play at 7:32 of the second period when he deflected a point shot from Tyson Barrie.

Nashville extended it to 3-0 at 14:19 of the third period. Nyquist’s shot from a sharp angle hit Forsberg in the skates, and the puck deflected off Florida center Sam Bennett and past Bobrovsky.