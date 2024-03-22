Predators shut out Panthers, extend point streak to 16

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Kevin Lankinen made 33 saves, Filip Forsberg had two goals and an assist, and the Nashville Predators extended their point streak to 16 games by defeating the Florida Panthers 3-0 at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday.
Gustav Nyquist had a goal and an assist for the Predators (41-25-4), who have won four straight games, six of their past seven and 14 of 16. They are 14-0-2 during the longest point streak in their history.
Sergei Bobrovsky made 34 saves for the Panthers (45-20-4), who have lost three in a row and were shut out for the seventh time this season, including twice during the losing streak.
Nyquist put Nashville ahead 1-0 at 17:47 of the first period, sweeping the puck past Bobrovsky from the edge of the crease.
Forsberg made it 2-0 on the power play at 7:32 of the second period when he deflected a point shot from Tyson Barrie.
Nashville extended it to 3-0 at 14:19 of the third period. Nyquist’s shot from a sharp angle hit Forsberg in the skates, and the puck deflected off Florida center Sam Bennett and past Bobrovsky.