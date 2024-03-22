Predators shut out Panthers, extend point streak to 16

Lankinen makes 33 saves, Forsberg has 2 goals, assist

Recap: Nashville Predators @ Florida Panthers 3.21.24

By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Kevin Lankinen made 33 saves, Filip Forsberg had two goals and an assist, and the Nashville Predators extended their point streak to 16 games by defeating the Florida Panthers 3-0 at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday.

Gustav Nyquist had a goal and an assist for the Predators (41-25-4), who have won four straight games, six of their past seven and 14 of 16. They are 14-0-2 during the longest point streak in their history. 

Sergei Bobrovsky made 34 saves for the Panthers (45-20-4), who have lost three in a row and were shut out for the seventh time this season, including twice during the losing streak. 

Nyquist put Nashville ahead 1-0 at 17:47 of the first period, sweeping the puck past Bobrovsky from the edge of the crease.

Forsberg made it 2-0 on the power play at 7:32 of the second period when he deflected a point shot from Tyson Barrie. 

Nashville extended it to 3-0 at 14:19 of the third period. Nyquist’s shot from a sharp angle hit Forsberg in the skates, and the puck deflected off Florida center Sam Bennett and past Bobrovsky.

Related Content

Trotz pushing right buttons in 1st season as Predators GM 

Panthers officially open new training facility in Fort Lauderdale

Latest News

Backlund's daughter does adorable drawing, Flames place on T-shirt

Larkin scores twice in return, Red Wings hand Islanders 6th straight loss

Jarvis, Hurricanes defeat Flyers in OT for 5th straight win

Jack Hughes scores 2 power-play goals, Devils defeat Jets

Panarin scores hat trick to help Rangers defeat Bruins

Kyrou has 3 points in Blues win against Senators 

Celine Dion reads Bruins starting lineup before game against Rangers

Red Wings captain Larkin gifts signed stick, tickets to Special Olympics athlete

Vladar out for season for Flames with hip injury

Duchene’s son scores impressive backhand goal against Oettinger

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Canada could use different rosters at 4 Nations Face-off, Olympics

NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 21

NHL | Action Network collaboration podcast

Wilson of Capitals offered in-person hearing with NHL Player Safety

NHL Buzz: Larkin could return for Red Wings against Islanders

Blues superfan Anderson wins youth hockey title 5 years after Cup

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Hurricanes host Flyers, can tie for 1st in Metro