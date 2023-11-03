Latest News

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Wild shake up lines, power-play units in bid to end skid against Rangers
Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest
Ducks coach Cronin fined $25,000 for unprofessional conduct
Avalanche-Golden Knights, Bruins-Red Wings highlight weekend schedule
NHL Buzz: Hart, Couturier day to day for Flyers, won't play against Sabres
Fantasy spin: NHL EDGE stats this week
NHL On Tap: Thompson, Sabres host Flyers seeking 3rd straight win
Pavelski turning back clock for Stars with hot start 
Unmasked: Evolution of leg pads has increased performance
Schmaltz scores twice, Coyotes edge Canadiens
Canucks score 10, hand Sharks 10th straight loss
McCann scores again in Kraken win against Predators
Golden Knights extend point streak to 11 in win against Jets
Flyers' aggressive approach on penalty kill paying off on scoreboard
Stars hang on, defeat Oilers for 3rd straight win

Predators at Oilers

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PREDATORS (4-6-0) at OILERS (2-6-1)

3 p.m. ET; SN, NHLN, BSSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Kiefer Sherwood -- Thomas Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Liam Foudy -- Colton Sissons -- Yakov Trenin

Cole Smith -- Jusso Parssinen -- Samuel Fagemo

Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro

Ryan McDonagh -- Alexandre Carrier

Jeremy Lauzon -- Tyson Barrie

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Marc Del Gaizo, Philip Tomasino, Michael McCarron

Injured: Luke Schenn (lower body), Cody Glass (lower body)

Oilers projected lineup

Zach Hyman -- Connor McDavid -- Leon Draisaitl

Evander Kane -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Sam Gagner

Dylan Holloway -- Ryan McLeod -- William Foegele

Raphael Lavoie -- Derek Ryan

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Jack Campbell

Scratched: None

Injured: Connor Brown (lower body), Mattias Janmark (shoulder)

Status report: Saros could start for the 10th time in 11 games. ... A combination of injuries to forwards Brown and Janmark and NHL salary cap restraints will leave the Oilers dressing 11 forwards and six defensemen. ... Defenseman Philip Broberg was sent to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Friday, with forward Raphael Lavoie expected to get called up. ... Skinner has started the past three games.