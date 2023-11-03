Predators at Oilers

PREDATORS (4-6-0) at OILERS (2-6-1)
3 p.m. ET; SN, NHLN, BSSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Kiefer Sherwood -- Thomas Novak -- Luke Evangelista
Liam Foudy -- Colton Sissons -- Yakov Trenin
Cole Smith -- Jusso Parssinen -- Samuel Fagemo
Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro
Ryan McDonagh -- Alexandre Carrier
Jeremy Lauzon -- Tyson Barrie
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Marc Del Gaizo, Philip Tomasino, Michael McCarron
Injured: Luke Schenn (lower body), Cody Glass (lower body)
Oilers projected lineup
Zach Hyman -- Connor McDavid -- Leon Draisaitl
Evander Kane -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Sam Gagner
Dylan Holloway -- Ryan McLeod -- William Foegele
Raphael Lavoie -- Derek Ryan
Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais
Stuart Skinner
Jack Campbell
Scratched: None
Injured: Connor Brown (lower body), Mattias Janmark (shoulder)
Status report: Saros could start for the 10th time in 11 games. ... A combination of injuries to forwards Brown and Janmark and NHL salary cap restraints will leave the Oilers dressing 11 forwards and six defensemen. ... Defenseman Philip Broberg was sent to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Friday, with forward Raphael Lavoie expected to get called up. ... Skinner has started the past three games.