Predators at Oilers

PREDATORS (4-6-0) at OILERS (2-6-1)

3 p.m. ET; SN, NHLN, BSSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Kiefer Sherwood -- Thomas Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Liam Foudy -- Colton Sissons -- Yakov Trenin

Cole Smith -- Jusso Parssinen -- Samuel Fagemo

Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro

Ryan McDonagh -- Alexandre Carrier

Jeremy Lauzon -- Tyson Barrie

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Marc Del Gaizo, Philip Tomasino, Michael McCarron

Injured: Luke Schenn (lower body), Cody Glass (lower body)

Oilers projected lineup

Zach Hyman -- Connor McDavid -- Leon Draisaitl

Evander Kane -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Sam Gagner

Dylan Holloway -- Ryan McLeod -- William Foegele

Raphael Lavoie -- Derek Ryan

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Jack Campbell

Scratched: None

Injured: Connor Brown (lower body), Mattias Janmark (shoulder)

Status report: Saros could start for the 10th time in 11 games. ... A combination of injuries to forwards Brown and Janmark and NHL salary cap restraints will leave the Oilers dressing 11 forwards and six defensemen. ... Defenseman Philip Broberg was sent to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Friday, with forward Raphael Lavoie expected to get called up. ... Skinner has started the past three games.