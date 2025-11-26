Predators at Red Wings projected lineups

PREDATORS (6-12-4) at RED WINGS (13-9-1)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNDETX, FDSNSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Steven Stamkos -- Erik Haula -- Matthew Wood
Michael Bunting -- Michael McCarron -- Jonathan Marchessault
Tyson Jost -- Fedor Svechkov -- Ozzy Wiesblatt
Nicolas Hague -- Roman Josi
Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix
Spencer Stastney – Nick Blankenburg
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Adam Wilsby, Justin Barron
Injured: Cole Smith (lower body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane -- Marco Kasper -- Alex DeBrincat
Jonatan Berggren -- Nate Danielson -- Mason Appleton
Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- James van Riemsdyk
Jacob Bernard-Docker -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Travis Hamonic -- Albert Johansson
Cam Talbot
John Gibson
Scratched: Marco Kasper, Elmer Soderblom
Injured: Simon Edvinsson (illness), J.T. Compher (illness)
Status report
The Predators are expected to dress the same lineup for the third straight game. ... Edvinsson, a defenseman, will miss his third straight game. ... Compher did not participate in the Red Wings morning skate Wednesday, but the forward could play, Detroit coach Todd McLellan said.