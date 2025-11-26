Predators at Red Wings projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

PREDATORS (6-12-4) at RED WINGS (13-9-1)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDETX, FDSNSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Steven Stamkos -- Erik Haula -- Matthew Wood

Michael Bunting -- Michael McCarron -- Jonathan Marchessault

Tyson Jost -- Fedor Svechkov -- Ozzy Wiesblatt

Nicolas Hague -- Roman Josi

Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix

Spencer Stastney – Nick Blankenburg

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Adam Wilsby, Justin Barron

Injured: Cole Smith (lower body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane -- Marco Kasper -- Alex DeBrincat

Jonatan Berggren -- Nate Danielson -- Mason Appleton

Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- James van Riemsdyk

Jacob Bernard-Docker -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Travis Hamonic -- Albert Johansson

Cam Talbot

John Gibson

Scratched: Marco Kasper, Elmer Soderblom

Injured: Simon Edvinsson (illness), J.T. Compher (illness)

Status report

The Predators are expected to dress the same lineup for the third straight game. ... Edvinsson, a defenseman, will miss his third straight game. ... Compher did not participate in the Red Wings morning skate Wednesday, but the forward could play, Detroit coach Todd McLellan said.

